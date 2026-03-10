Apple drops $599 MacBook Neo: Budget bomshell to beat Chromebook, Windows laptops?

Budget beast that could pose challenge to Chromebooks, revolutionise student tech
Apple's new MacBook Neo, which starts shipping from Wednesday (March 11) is expected to shake up the laptop market amid buzz from hands-on reviews praising its surprising polish.
Apple unveiled the MacBook Neo on March 4, 2026 (alongside iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air), positioning it as their most affordable Mac ever.
Preorders began shortly after announcement.
The entry-level laptop, powered by the A18 Pro chip, targets students, casual users, budget-conscious pros tired of subpar alternatives and those seeking an affordable macOS gateway without premium frills.
Starting at $599, the laptop comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, and a new aluminum color lineup.
Priced at $499 for education buyers, this entry-level powerhouse aims to democratise premium computing, blending iPhone-level efficiency with Mac versatility.
The MacBook Neo boasts a durable aluminum chassis weighing 2.7 pounds, available in four vibrant colors: silver, indigo, blush, and citrus.
Its "liquid retina" display delivers a crisp 2408x1506 resolution with 500 nits brightness and support for 1 billion colours, making visuals pop without the premium bells like P3 wide colour or True Tone.
The A18 Pro chip is 6-core CPU ( with a 5-core GPU) — the same silicon from the iPhone 16 Pro — it handles everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, and light AI workloads up to 50% faster than competing Intel Core Ultra 5 PCs.
Memory starts at 8GB unified RAM, with storage options of 256GB or 512GB SSD.
Battery life stretches to 16 hours, supported by Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual mics with directional beamforming, and dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio.
Ports include two USB-C (one at USB 3 speeds with DisplayPort support for a single 4K external display) and a headphone jack.
It runs macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence features, and stands out as Apple's lowest-carbon product yet, incorporating 60% recycled materials.
Availability kicks off with pre-orders opening immediately after the announcement, and units hitting stores and online starting March 11, 2026.
High demand is expected, especially in education sectors, where the discounted pricing could bulk up school deployments.
Beyond the specs, here are three key industry insights from the launch:
Disruptor: Analysts see the MacBook Neo as a direct assault on Chromebooks and low-end Windows machines, potentially capturing 20-30% more market share in education and emerging markets.
With superior build quality and Apple "ecosystem" integration, it could force competitors like Google and Microsoft to innovate faster or slash prices, signaling the end of "good enough" budget tech, according to Windows Central.
By embedding an iPhone chip in a laptop, Apple is pioneering hybrid architectures that prioritise efficiency and on-device AI.
This could accelerate the trend toward unified computing platforms, where devices seamlessly handle mobile-like tasks with desktop power, influencing future designs from rivals like Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series, as per Mashable.
The Neo's 60% recycled content sets a new benchmark, pressuring the industry to adopt greener practices amid growing regulatory scrutiny.
As consumers prioritise eco-friendly gadgets, this move could boost Apple's brand loyalty while challenging suppliers to scale up recycled material use, potentially reducing e-waste across the sector.
If you're eyeing a no-frills Mac that punches above its price, the MacBook Neo might just be the gateway drug to Apple's ecosystem.