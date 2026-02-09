Apple’s early 2026 plans revealed: iPhone 17e, new iPads and Macs updates

iPhone 17e, faster iPads, and powerful new Macs lead Apple’s early 2026 refresh
Apple is set to refresh its iPad lineup soon, with the 12th-generation entry-level iPad and 8th-generation iPad Air expected, Bloomberg reports.
The updates will focus on performance rather than design, with the base iPad running on the A18 chip and the iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. For the first time, the entry-level iPad will support Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of AI tools, including an upgraded Siri.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that those hoping for major design changes may be disappointed, as Apple is largely keeping the hardware unchanged from last year. “Updated iPads are coming soon, but for those holding out for design changes, there’s little new beyond faster processors,” he writes.
Apple’s next budget iPhone, the iPhone 17e, is set for a February launch, likely around the 19th, Gurman notes in his Power On newsletter.
The phone will run on the A19 chip, include MagSafe connectivity, and support the latest C1X cellular and N1 connectivity chips.
Priced at $599, the 17e aims to bring flagship-level performance to the entry-level segment, targeting both emerging markets and enterprise customers.
Other features and design, including the 6.1-inch OLED display and 48MP rear camera, should remain similar to the iPhone 16e. Pricing has not yet been confirmed.
March will likely see the rollout of new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, coinciding with macOS Tahoe 26.3. Current M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBooks remain in short supply, signalling imminent launches.
Gurman adds that updated Mac Studio models, a new Studio Display, Mac mini, and even a low-cost MacBook for education markets may follow. A major redesign with OLED displays and touch support is planned for later in 2026.
The 12th-generation iPad with the A18 chip and 8th-generation iPad Air with the M4 chip will bring faster performance and AI support, though exterior design changes will be minimal.
The iPad mini may be the exception, with a possible OLED display upgrade. Entry-level iPads are expected to appeal to enterprise and education users, building on renewed momentum in Apple’s tablet sales.
Apple is finally bringing a major AI boost to Siri. The iOS 26.4 beta, likely arriving around February 23, will introduce Apple Intelligence features, giving Siri natural conversational abilities, contextual understanding, and a chatbot-style interface.
iOS 27 will further refine the experience, marking Apple’s first significant leap in AI-powered voice assistance.
From the AI-enabled iPads and smarter Siri to the budget-friendly iPhone 17e and powerful new Macs, Apple’s early 2026 roadmap reflects a strategy balancing performance, innovation, and accessibility.
If the rollout goes as planned, the next few months could be one of Apple’s busiest and most consequential hardware seasons in years.
