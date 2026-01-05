iPhone 18 could skip 2026—here’s the new timeline

Pro models may launch on time, but the standard iPhone 18 could arrive much later
Dubai: Apple might be about to break one of its most important traditions, and honestly, it's kind of a big deal.
For over a decade, you could set your calendar by Apple's iPhone releases. Every September, like clockwork, the entire new lineup would drop. But according to a fresh batch of reports, that predictability is about to go out the window.
The latest buzz suggests the regular iPhone 18 won't hit shelves until spring 2027. Yes, 2027. That's a full 18 months after the iPhone 17 launched, making it the longest gap between standard iPhones in the company's history. As MacRumors points out, Apple has traditionally introduced its mainline iPhone lineup in the fall with all core models launching simultaneously in September.
The only other time Apple stretched things out was with the iPhone 4s, which arrived 15 months after the iPhone 4. But 18 months? That's uncharted territory.
Here's where it gets interesting. Apple isn't delaying everything. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still expected this fall, right on schedule. It's just the regular, more affordable iPhone 18 that's getting pushed back.
MacRumors reports that Apple is expected to prioritise higher-end models in the fall while delaying lower-cost or standard models until the following year. So if you want the latest iPhone tech in fall 2026, you'll need to go for a Pro model. Otherwise, you're waiting until spring 2027.
This actually mirrors what Apple did with the iPhone 16e, which launched well after the rest of the iPhone 16 family. And it might coincide with the second-generation iPhone Air and possibly the iPhone 18e.
The simple answer is that their iPhone lineup has become absolutely massive.
According to speculation and industry sources, Apple could be offering as many as eight different iPhone models at the same time by the end of next year. Between the iPhone 16e, iPhone Air, the rumoured foldable iPhone expected this fall, and older models still on sale, Apple's got a traffic jam problem.
Forbes suggests that spreading launches across the calendar would help reduce overlap between models and extend their individual selling periods. Translation: Apple doesn't want all its iPhones competing with each other at once.
There's also a practical cost angle. The iPhone 18 series is rumoured to use a more efficient 2-nanometer processor, which could initially drive up prices. As Forbes explains, holding the regular iPhone until later might mean the chip cost could have come down in those intervening months. Smart business move, potentially frustrating customer experience.
Here's the thing though, many reviewers called the iPhone 17 the best phone in the current range. So essentially, you can pay extra for the pro now, or wait six months for the model you want.
That's a risky game. Some people will grudgingly upgrade to Pro. Others might just stick with their current phone longer or look at competitors. On the flip side, since most people don't upgrade annually anyway, some 2027 upgraders might just grab an iPhone 18 a bit earlier than planned.
Beyond the release date drama, there are actual design changes coming. Cnet reports that the base iPhone 18 is rumoured to have a smaller camera bump compared to its predecessor. Thank goodness, because those bumps have gotten ridiculous.
Analysts like Mark Gurman have also suggested to Forbes that the Dynamic Island could shrink. This could result in a small pinhole cutout for the camera, as Face ID sensors may be located under the display. If Apple can pull off under-display Face ID, that's genuinely impressive tech.
Apple is essentially experimenting with a luxury-first, mass-market-later strategy. Launch the expensive stuff when demand and excitement peak, then roll out the affordable options once the initial frenzy dies down and component costs drop.
Will customers be happy is the question. Apple has conditioned us to expect everything at once every September. Breaking that pattern could either be brilliant product management or a miscalculation that pushes frustrated customers toward Samsung and Google.
One thing's certain, if you're holding out for a regular iPhone 18, you better get comfortable with your current phone. It's going to be a long wait.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
