Where iPhone 17 prices are cheapest: No. 18 will surprise you

The iPhone 17, launched globally on September 9, 2025, shows notable price variation across countries.
It’s down taxes, import duties, and local market factors. Still, the US remains the cheapest market, pricing the base 256GB iPhone 17 at around $799, making it a significant bargain compared to other regions.
Countries like Saudi Arabia and Thailand have prices close to – or slightly below – US prices.
Most other countries, due to VAT, GST, import duties, and local taxes, price the iPhone 17 from 6% to 25% higher than the US.
Retailers in the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam also offer relatively competitive prices for the iPhone 17 series, with prices ranging from about $870 to $915 for the base model.
These markets benefit from lower taxes or import costs. For instance, Dubai prices the iPhone 17 base model at roughly Dh3,399 ($925), while Singapore’s price stands near SGD1,299 ($915).
In contrast, India and Brazil feature some of the highest prices due to import duties and goods and services taxes (GST).
|Country
|iPhone 17 (256GB)
|Price vs. US ($799)
|Notes
|1
|United States
|$799
|Reference
|Cheapest market for iPhone 17
|2
|China
|¥5,999 (~$870)
|~+9%
|Lower tax, competitive
|3
|United Kingdom
|£799 (~$984)
|23%
|Higher due to VAT
|4
|Canada
|CAD 1,129 (~$850)
|6.3%
|Moderately higher
|5
|Singapore
|SGD 1,299 (~$915)
|14.5%
|Slightly higher
|6
|India
|₹82,900 (~$940)
|17.6%
|Higher due to import duties, GST
|7
|United Arab Emirates (Dubai)
|AED 3,399 (~$925)
|15.6%
|Tax advantage, cheaper than India
|8
|Vietnam
|VND 24,999,000 (~$875)
|9.5%
|Competitive in SE Asia
|9
|Japan
|¥110,000 (~$920)
|15%
|Similar to Singapore
|10
|Australia
|AUD 1,399 (~$930)
|16.5%
|Higher GST
|11
|Germany
|€899 (~$982)
|23%
|European VAT
|12
|France
|€899 (~$982)
|23%
|European VAT
|13
|South Korea
|KRW 1,090,000 (~$910)
|14%
|Slightly higher than US
|14
|Hong Kong
|HKD 6,899 (~$885)
|10.7%
|Lower tax but higher than US
|15
|Mexico
|MXN 17,000 (~$900)
|12.5%
|Moderately higher
|16
|Brazil
|BRL 4,900 (~$1,000)
|25.1%
|Highest in sample, taxes contribute
|17
|Russia
|RUB 70,000 (~$875)
|9.5%
|Competitive
|18
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 3,000 (~$800)
|-0.1%
|Cheaper than US slightly
|19
|Thailand
|THB 27,000 (~$860)
|7.5%
|Reasonably priced
|20
|Philippines
|PHP 45,000 (~$900)
|12.5%
|Higher taxes
The base iPhone 17 costs around ₹82,900 (approx. $940) in India and about $1,000 in Brazil. European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France also see higher prices around $980 or more, mainly due to their VAT.
Other large markets like Canada, Japan, Australia, and South Korea fall in the middle, typically pricing the iPhone between $850 and $930, still notably higher than in the US.
This global price disparity highlights how local taxes and regulations significantly affect the affordability of Apple’s flagship device worldwide, with the US remaining the most cost-effective destination for buyers, as per Money Control.
Here is a comparison of iPhone 17 prices in the top 20 countries versus the United States, based on latest iPhone Worldwide price tracker data (September 2025):
