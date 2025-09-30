GOLD/FOREX
Where iPhone 17 prices are cheapest: No. 18 will surprise you

iPhone 17 shows notable price variations across countries, but bargains are available

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
The iPhone 17 Pro Max are displayed at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new product launch day on September 19, 2025 in New York City.
AFP

The iPhone 17, launched globally on September 9, 2025, shows notable price variation across countries.

It’s down taxes, import duties, and local market factors. Still, the US remains the cheapest market, pricing the base 256GB iPhone 17 at around $799, making it a significant bargain compared to other regions.

Countries like Saudi Arabia and Thailand have prices close to – or slightly below – US prices. 

Most other countries, due to VAT, GST, import duties, and local taxes, price the iPhone 17 from 6% to 25% higher than the US. 

Retailers in the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam also offer relatively competitive prices for the iPhone 17 series, with prices ranging from about $870 to $915 for the base model. 

These markets benefit from lower taxes or import costs. For instance, Dubai prices the iPhone 17 base model at roughly Dh3,399 ($925), while Singapore’s price stands near SGD1,299 ($915).

Price disparity

In contrast, India and Brazil feature some of the highest prices due to import duties and goods and services taxes (GST). 

CountryiPhone 17 (256GB)Price vs. US ($799)Notes
1United States$799ReferenceCheapest market for iPhone 17
2China¥5,999 (~$870)~+9%Lower tax, competitive
3United Kingdom£799 (~$984)23%Higher due to VAT
4CanadaCAD 1,129 (~$850)6.3%Moderately higher
5SingaporeSGD 1,299 (~$915)14.5%Slightly higher
6India₹82,900 (~$940)17.6%Higher due to import duties, GST
7United Arab Emirates (Dubai)AED 3,399 (~$925)15.6%Tax advantage, cheaper than India
8VietnamVND 24,999,000 (~$875)9.5%Competitive in SE Asia
9Japan¥110,000 (~$920)15%Similar to Singapore
10AustraliaAUD 1,399 (~$930)16.5%Higher GST
11Germany€899 (~$982)23%European VAT
12France€899 (~$982)23%European VAT
13South KoreaKRW 1,090,000 (~$910)14%Slightly higher than US
14Hong KongHKD 6,899 (~$885)10.7%Lower tax but higher than US
15MexicoMXN 17,000 (~$900)12.5%Moderately higher
16BrazilBRL 4,900 (~$1,000)25.1%Highest in sample, taxes contribute
17RussiaRUB 70,000 (~$875)9.5%Competitive
18Saudi ArabiaSAR 3,000 (~$800)-0.1%Cheaper than US slightly
19ThailandTHB 27,000 (~$860)7.5%Reasonably priced
20PhilippinesPHP 45,000 (~$900)12.5%Higher taxes

The base iPhone 17 costs around ₹82,900 (approx. $940) in India and about $1,000 in Brazil. European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France also see higher prices around $980 or more, mainly due to their VAT.

Other large markets like Canada, Japan, Australia, and South Korea fall in the middle, typically pricing the iPhone between $850 and $930, still notably higher than in the US.

This global price disparity highlights how local taxes and regulations significantly affect the affordability of Apple’s flagship device worldwide, with the US remaining the most cost-effective destination for buyers, as per Money Control.

Here is a comparison of iPhone 17 prices in the top 20 countries versus the United States, based on latest iPhone Worldwide price tracker data (September 2025): 

