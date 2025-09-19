'Conversion' of iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 Pro Max video goes viral

Step-by-step video guide on iPhone 17 replica of an older iPhone sparks debate
A viral video circulating on X, posted by @AsakyGRN, showcases a controversial "conversion" technique where an iPhone 12 is transformed to resemble an iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The video has kicked off significant discussion, begins with a person applying an orange skin to the back of an iPhone 12, covering its original design.
The text overlay reads "Lets convert into 17 pro max," indicating the intent to mimic the latest model.
The process involves several steps:
First, a custom orange back cover is applied,
Then, it is followed by the attachment of a facade that replicates the camera layout of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
This facade, which includes three camera lenses and additional sensors, is carefully aligned and secured onto the iPhone 12.
The video then shows the addition of a matching orange frame, completing the visual transformation.
The final product: a convincing imitation, with the person in the video holding up the modified device to emphasise its new appearance.
This video has ignited a mix of reactions online.
Some users are amused by the creativity and resourcefulness, while others criticise the practice as deceptive, pointing out that the flashlight and other functionalities are compromised.
The trend reflects broader economic and social dynamics, particularly in regions with to import costs — pushes some to seek affordable alternatives.
The video underscores the lengths to which individuals might go to project a certain image, despite the underlying reality of the device.
It also ties into the recent launch of the iPhone 17 series, which introduced advanced features like the A19 Pro chip and improved camera systems, but at a premium price.
The video's virality is fueled by its juxtaposition of innovation and illusion, prompting discussions on consumer behavior, market dynamics, and the cultural significance of technology.
As of September 19, 2025, this video continues to be a subject of debates on the intersection of technology, economics, and identity.
