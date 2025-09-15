Buying iPhone 17 from India? How costs compare to Dubai, US, UK, other regions

The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. All models will be up for pre-order in India from September 12, with sales beginning September 19.

Dubai: Apple’s new iPhone 17 series is here, but if you’re an Indian buyer—whether in Dubai or back home—you’ll notice a difference in prices depending on where you buy.

But flying just to buy one? Probably not worth it once you factor in travel costs. Also, it's even more crucial to know if buying an iPhone 17 is worth it in the first place.

For those with friends or family visiting from the US or Canada, asking them to bring a device could save even more.

For Indian expats in Dubai, the savings compared to India are real. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, for example, is nearly ₹27,000 cheaper in Dubai.

The US remains the cheapest place to buy. Dubai sits somewhere in between—still pricier than US but cheaper than India for most models.

For Indian buyers, the iPhone 17 series highlights a familiar story—buying abroad, when possible, makes financial sense. For UAE-based expats, Dubai’s pricing sweet spot offers a practical middle ground without the need to wait for someone flying in from the US.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.