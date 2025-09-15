GOLD/FOREX
Buying iPhone 17 from India? How costs compare to Dubai, US, UK, other regions

Is it worth for travelers to buy iPhones from outside India, like UAE, US, and UK

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
An attendee takes a video of a display of new Apple iPhone 17 Pros during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2025 in Cupertino, California.
Dubai: Apple’s new iPhone 17 series is here, but if you’re an Indian buyer—whether in Dubai or back home—you’ll notice a difference in prices depending on where you buy.

The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. All models will be up for pre-order in India from September 12, with sales beginning September 19.

How much does it cost in India?

  • iPhone 17: ₹82,900

  • iPhone 17 Pro: ₹1,34,900

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹1,49,900

That’s a step up from last year, even though Apple has doubled the base storage to 256GB.

How do India prices compare?

When you convert prices using September 2025 exchange rates, buyers outside India save a lot:

  • US: iPhone 17 at ₹70,500, Pro Max at ₹1,05,800

  • Dubai, UAE: iPhone 17 at ₹81,700, Pro Max at ₹1,22,500

  • UK: iPhone 17 at ₹87,900, Pro Max at ₹1,31,900

  • Vietnam: iPhone 17 at ₹1,28,800, Pro Max at ₹1,25,400

The US remains the cheapest place to buy. Dubai sits somewhere in between—still pricier than US but cheaper than India for most models.

What should Indian buyers keep in mind?

  • SIM compatibility: US models don’t have a physical SIM slot—only eSIM. Indian versions support both.

  • Carrier lock-in: Some international phones are tied to local networks. Always check before buying.

  • Warranty: Apple provides global coverage, so repairs can be done in India or the UAE.

Should you buy abroad?

For Indian expats in Dubai, the savings compared to India are real. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, for example, is nearly ₹27,000 cheaper in Dubai.

For those with friends or family visiting from the US or Canada, asking them to bring a device could save even more.

But flying just to buy one? Probably not worth it once you factor in travel costs. Also, it's even more crucial to know if buying an iPhone 17 is worth it in the first place.

Best deals right now

  • US: Cheapest for all models

  • Canada: Close behind

  • Hong Kong: Competitive for Pro models

  • Dubai: Cheaper than India, convenient for UAE-based expats

For Indian buyers, the iPhone 17 series highlights a familiar story—buying abroad, when possible, makes financial sense. For UAE-based expats, Dubai’s pricing sweet spot offers a practical middle ground without the need to wait for someone flying in from the US.

