Will the new Dh4,299 Apple iPhone Air inspire UAE users to upgrade? Retailers weigh in

Dubai: UAE retailers are expecting a strong surge in demand for the new iPhone 17 series and the ultra-slim iPhone Air, driven by new features, design enhancements, and a stable pricing strategy from Apple.
According to Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG, the new lineup is generating significant buzz due to its updated design, improved processor, and enhanced camera features.
He noted a “heightened interest and a better demand” this year compared to previous launches. He also said that ‘Apple launches are moments of cultural excitement.’
Khalkho said, “Starting September 19, the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air roll out in stores with priority access for 2023 and 2024 guaranteed buyback subscribers, including a reserved unit as a special privilege.”
Meanwhile, Rajat Asthana, the CEO of Eros Group, confirmed “there is an upsurge in enquiries for the new lineup, especially Pro and Pro Max, and we definitely feel that the numbers would spike up higher than last year with the change in new design and upgrades like camera and chipset.”
“Also, Apple iPhone Air has created quite a stir, and it shall also sell well, creating possibly a new Apple base”, said Asthana. Still, it is too early to predict the success of the iPhone Air.
“While its thinness will excite design enthusiasts, the battery life and single-lens camera may be a bit of a trade-off for tech enthusiasts who demand more in terms of performance from an iPhone,” he added.
The new design and colour of the iPhones, coupled with a better processor and camera features, are also creating a buzz.
“The current favourite seems to be the new statement colour, Cosmic Orange, which is evoking maximum interest. The fact that Apple has not increased the pricing even after improvements to the iPhone range has made consumers happy.”
He said, “There are also significant improvements in the base iPhone model, with a new design, and a much-improved processor and camera.”
But can the new devices compete against Asian heavyweights, including Samsung, Huawei, and Honor, who have released several devices this year.
“I think the Asian brands are now giving Apple a run for its money with some great devices that combine the best of hardware, processing, camera, and AI features. While a direct comparison is sometimes difficult, it appears that Apple excels in maintaining a loyal and unshakable large customer base, which the Company has kept intact and interested with improvements to the new iPhone 17,” explained Asthana.
“This is despite the massive challenge from the vastly improved and superior new devices from competitors. Also, Apple is still absent from the foldable device market, which is becoming more and more mainstream with new foldables launched by Asian brands,” he added.
The official prices for the new iPhone 17 lineup in the UAE have been confirmed, with options to fit every need and budget.
iPhone 17: Prices start at Dh3,399
iPhone 17 Air: Prices start at Dh4,299
iPhone 17 Pro: Prices start at Dh4,699
iPhone 17 Pro Max: Prices start at Dh5,099
Other devices
AirPods Pro 3: Prices start at Dh949
Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen): Prices start at Dh999
Apple Watch 11: Prices start at Dh1,599
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Prices start at Dh3,199
These are the initial prices for the base models. Prices will vary depending on the specific model, size (e.g., 40mm vs. 44mm), connectivity (GPS vs. Cellular), and choice of band.
