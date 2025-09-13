iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max dominate preorders as UAE consumers rush to buy

Major electronics chains, Apple stores, and UAE’s two telecoms began taking reservations
Dubai: Consumers across the UAE flocked to electronics stores and telecom outlets on Saturday as preorders opened for Apple’s new iPhone 17 range, unveiled last week at the company’s annual launch event.
According to Emarat Al Youm, retailers reported brisk demand, particularly for the high-end Pro and Pro Max editions, underscoring the enduring appeal of Apple’s premium devices in one of the world’s most competitive smartphone markets.
Major electronics chains, Apple’s own stores, and the country’s two telecom operators began taking reservations, with sales staff noting long queues and strong interest from buyers of diverse nationalities.
“From the moment preorders opened yesterday afternoon, we saw significant crowds,” said Vikas Nilesh, a sales manager at a leading electronics store. “The iPhone 17 Pro was especially popular, accounting for a large share of bookings.” Apple is set to release the devices officially on September 19.
Industry executives said the Pro and Pro Max models were likely to dominate demand, thanks to upgraded processors, larger storage options and advanced features aimed at content creators.
“We expect the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to lead preorder demand because of their performance and creative tools,” said Vikas Chadha, chief executive of Jumbo Electronics.
He added that the new “iPhone Air,” designed as an ultra-thin device blending elegance with speed, was attracting attention from customers seeking a lightweight but powerful option.
Other retailers reported the surge in early demand. “Preorders for the iPhone 17 series, particularly the 17 and 17 Pro models, have been strong from the start,” said Dilip Reki, another sales manager. “They align with the needs of a wide segment of consumers.”
Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup introduces the new A19 and A19 Pro processors, replacing the A18 chips in last year’s models, promising faster performance and better energy efficiency.
The company has also expanded its Ceramic Shield protection, branded “Shield 2,” across both the front and back of the Pro, Pro Max and Air models, claiming triple the scratch resistance of earlier devices.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox