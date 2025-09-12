The story behind world’s slimmest iPhone: The Air breaks the mould
Abidur Chowdhury has left an indelible mark on the tech world as the mastermind behind the iPhone Air, Apple’s slimmest smartphone to date.
Born and raised in London, England, Chowdhury’s journey from a curious student to a key figure at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters is a testament to his relentless drive and creative vision.
As for the Air, Chowdhury said that their intention was to “make an iPhone that feels like a piece of future”. “It’s the thinnest iPhone ever, with the power of Pro inside. A paradox you have to hold to believe.”
Launched at a starting price of Dh4,299 (for the 256GB TB), this titanium-encased marvel is a third thinner than its predecessors, redefining smartphone design with its sleek form and cutting-edge technology.
Born and raised in London, Abidur Chowdhury is an industrial designer working with Apple in Cupertino, California. The about section of his LinkedIn profile reads: "I was born and raised in London, and I’m now a designer based in San Francisco where I’ve been so so fortunate to have been able to work on so many incredible things.”
Chowdhury’s academic foundation was laid at Loughborough University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Product Design and Technology.
His talent shone early, as evidenced by a string of prestigious accolades during his student years.
He secured the 3D Hubs Student Grant, the James Dyson Foundation Bursary, the New Designers Kenwood Appliances Award, and first place in the Seymour Powell Design Week competition.
In 2016, his innovative “Plug and Play” design earned him a coveted Red Dot Design Award, cementing his reputation as a rising star in industrial design.
These achievements highlighted his ability to blend functionality with aesthetic appeal, a skill that would later define his work at Apple.
Before joining Apple, Chowdhury honed his craft through diverse experiences.
He interned at Cambridge Consultants and Curventa in the UK, gaining hands-on exposure to product development.
Later, he joined Layer, a London-based design firm, where he worked on cutting-edge projects.
In 2018, he took a bold step by founding Abidur Chowdhury Design, a consultancy that collaborated with startups, design agencies, and innovative companies to deliver impactful products and strategies.
This entrepreneurial venture showcased his versatility and ability to navigate the complexities of design across industries.
In January 2019, Chowdhury joined Apple as an Industrial Designer in Cupertino, where he quickly became a pivotal figure in the company’s quest to push technological boundaries.
His work on the iPhone Air reflects his design philosophy: creating products that are not just functional but indispensable.
The iPhone Air, with its titanium body and single telephoto-lens camera, is a marvel of engineering.
Despite its smaller battery, advanced AI-powered photography and battery optimisation software ensure all-day performance, making it a “paradox you have to hold to believe,” as Chowdhury eloquently stated at the Cupertino launch event.
These models boast upgraded cameras, the powerful A19 Pro chip, and larger displays, catering to diverse consumer needs.
The iPhone Air’s redesigned camera plateau integrates critical components while maximising battery space, showcasing Chowdhury’s ability to balance form and function.
Available in multiple storage options and new colour variants, the iPhone Air has generated significant buzz, particularly in markets like India, where pre-orders are expected to soar.
Now based in San Francisco, Chowdhury continues to shape the future of design at Apple. His journey from London to Silicon Valley reflects a relentless pursuit of innovation, driven by a desire to create products that resonate deeply with users.
The iPhone Air is not just a smartphone; it’s a bold statement of what’s possible when design and technology converge, in a near package envisioned by Chowdhury.
