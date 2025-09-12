GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

UAE retailers launch pre-order, trade-in deals for Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and more

UAE’s tech retail heavyweights SharafDG, Jumbo Electronics, Eros, are rolling out offers

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The new iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air and iPhone 17
The new iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air and iPhone 17
Apple

Dubai: The wait is over for Apple fans in the UAE as pre-orders for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series and other new devices, including the all-new ultra-slim Apple iPhone Air, have officially begun.

Top retailers and telecom providers across the country are rolling out a series of exclusive offers designed to entice customers and make the latest technology more accessible than ever.

From guaranteed buy-back programs to interest-free payment plans, the race is on to secure a place in line for the next generation of Apple’s flagship products.

Trade-in, payment plans

Jumbo Electronics has launched its pre-order campaign with a suite of exclusive benefits. Customers can take advantage of a guaranteed buy-back program offering up to 68 per cent of the device’s value, a unique benefit available only at Jumbo.

For those looking to save, Jumbo is offering significant savings of up to Dh3,500 on the trade-in of an old phone. The retailer also makes upgrading easy with a 0 per cent interest Easy Payment Plan for 18 or 24 months, available with Emirates NBD credit cards for transactions of Dh1,000 or more.

Dubai-based retailer Eros is offering a guaranteed buyback of up to 75 per cent of an iPhone’s value, in addition to a trade-in promotion that allows customers to save up to Dh3,500 when exchanging their older iPhones.

The company is also rolling out an "exciting accessories bundles at lucrative prices".

More offers

Sharaf DG is also making it easier for iPhone fans to get their hands on the newest smartphones with a range of exclusive deals and services.

The retail giant is offering a range of exclusive discounts for customers who pre-order the latest smartphones.

“You can enjoy special discounts and flexible payment options through Tabby and Tamara, allowing you to buy now and pay later.

The retailer also has a Trade-In Program that provides the best value for your old device, giving you a discount on your new purchase,” it said on its website.

UAE prices for the iPhone 17 lineup

The official prices for the new iPhone 17 lineup in the UAE have been confirmed, with options to fit every need and budget.

  • iPhone 17: Prices start at Dh3,399

  • iPhone 17 Air: Prices start at Dh4,299

  • iPhone 17 Pro: Prices start at Dh4,699

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: Prices start at Dh5,099

Other devices

  • AirPods Pro 3: Prices start at Dh949

  • Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen): Prices start at Dh999

  • Apple Watch 11: Prices start at Dh1,599

  • Apple Watch Ultra 3: Prices start at Dh3,199

These are the initial prices for the base models. Prices will vary depending on the specific model, size (e.g., 40mm vs. 44mm), connectivity (GPS vs. Cellular), and choice of band.

Related Topics:
appleiPhone

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The breakthrough iPhone Air is perfect for those who want pro performance in an unbelievably thin and light design that’s more durable than any previous iPhone.

Apple's new iPhone Air and more launched

4m read
iPhone 17 Pro is here, and one variant comes in striking orange colour.

Apple event unveils iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air and more

8m read
Apple iPhone 16 on display. The new iPhone 17 models are set to be launched on September 9.

Your guide to all things Apple plans to launch on Sep 9

4m read
iPhone 17 launch at Apple event: What to expect

iPhone 17 launch at Apple event: What to expect

2m read