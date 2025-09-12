UAE’s tech retail heavyweights SharafDG, Jumbo Electronics, Eros, are rolling out offers
Dubai: The wait is over for Apple fans in the UAE as pre-orders for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series and other new devices, including the all-new ultra-slim Apple iPhone Air, have officially begun.
Top retailers and telecom providers across the country are rolling out a series of exclusive offers designed to entice customers and make the latest technology more accessible than ever.
From guaranteed buy-back programs to interest-free payment plans, the race is on to secure a place in line for the next generation of Apple’s flagship products.
Jumbo Electronics has launched its pre-order campaign with a suite of exclusive benefits. Customers can take advantage of a guaranteed buy-back program offering up to 68 per cent of the device’s value, a unique benefit available only at Jumbo.
For those looking to save, Jumbo is offering significant savings of up to Dh3,500 on the trade-in of an old phone. The retailer also makes upgrading easy with a 0 per cent interest Easy Payment Plan for 18 or 24 months, available with Emirates NBD credit cards for transactions of Dh1,000 or more.
Dubai-based retailer Eros is offering a guaranteed buyback of up to 75 per cent of an iPhone’s value, in addition to a trade-in promotion that allows customers to save up to Dh3,500 when exchanging their older iPhones.
The company is also rolling out an "exciting accessories bundles at lucrative prices".
Sharaf DG is also making it easier for iPhone fans to get their hands on the newest smartphones with a range of exclusive deals and services.
The retail giant is offering a range of exclusive discounts for customers who pre-order the latest smartphones.
“You can enjoy special discounts and flexible payment options through Tabby and Tamara, allowing you to buy now and pay later.
The retailer also has a Trade-In Program that provides the best value for your old device, giving you a discount on your new purchase,” it said on its website.
The official prices for the new iPhone 17 lineup in the UAE have been confirmed, with options to fit every need and budget.
iPhone 17: Prices start at Dh3,399
iPhone 17 Air: Prices start at Dh4,299
iPhone 17 Pro: Prices start at Dh4,699
iPhone 17 Pro Max: Prices start at Dh5,099
Other devices
AirPods Pro 3: Prices start at Dh949
Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen): Prices start at Dh999
Apple Watch 11: Prices start at Dh1,599
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Prices start at Dh3,199
These are the initial prices for the base models. Prices will vary depending on the specific model, size (e.g., 40mm vs. 44mm), connectivity (GPS vs. Cellular), and choice of band.
