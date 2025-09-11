New Apple Watch lineup: 5G, SOS, GPS specs, pre-order, trade-in, price list in UAE dirhams

All models require an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26.

What's needed to run them?

The latest watches also feature new software via watchOS 26. It includes AI-powered health coaching, sleep scores, hypertension notifications, Live Translation in Messages, and visionOS-inspired designs.

The new watches build on the previous generation’s features while addressing key user demands like better connectivity (e.g., 5G, SOS and satellite support on select models) and durability.

The Apple Watch Series 11 (the flagship mainstream smartwatch), the Apple Watch Ultra 3 (the premium rugged option for adventurers), and the Apple Watch SE (3rd generation) (the budget-friendly entry point).

Apple rolled out three new watch models during the “Awe Dropping” event September 9, 2025, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The watchOS 26 is available from September 15, 2025.

They are available for pre-order immediately following the announcement (starting September 9, 2025) from apple.com, the Apple Store app, and authorised retailers.

Cellular models add $50 –$100 to the base price depending on the model.

New subscribers purchasing any model get three months free of Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music (availability varies by region).

General availability in stores begins on September 19 in over 50 countries and regions, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the UAE .

It introduces a more efficient S11 chip for smoother performance and supports fast charging (80% in 45 minutes). The design features slimmer bezels, a brighter LTPO3 OLED display (up to 2,000 nits), and Ion-X strengthened glass with 2x scratch resistance via a new ceramic coating.

This is the core model for everyday users, offering advanced health insights like hypertension notifications (pending FDA clearance, expected soon, to be made available in 150+ countries), blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, temperature sensing, and sleep apnea detection.

Below is a detailed breakdown of each model, including key specs, pricing, and availability (with prices in UAE dirhams [Dh] , $ prices are for the US market):

Other Features: Double-tap gesture, customizable Action button (on 46mm), speaker for calls/music, new watch faces with watchOS 26.

Battery: 24 hours (up to 72 hours in low-power mode with watchOS 26); fast charging.

Connectivity: GPS (standard) or GPS + Cellular (5G); Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB for Precision Finding.

Health & Fitness: Heart rate monitoring, ECG app, blood oxygen, sleep stages and scores, hypertension alerts, cycle tracking, fall/crash detection, snorkeling support (up to 6m).

Processor: S11 SiP (system in package) with neural engine for on-device AI.

Display: LTPO3 OLED Retina, always-on, up to 2,000 nits brightness, edge-to-edge design.

Sizes and Materials: 42mm and 46mm aluminum cases (new colors: midnight, starlight, silver, and rose gold).

GPS/5G: It includes dual-frequency GPS for precise tracking and 5G cellular on upgraded models.

Battery life: Rated for 24 hours (up to 36 hours in low-power mode), an improvement over the Series 10.

Availability: Pre-order now; in stores September 19, 2025. Compatible with iPhone Xs or later (but optimised for iPhone 11, or later ).

Designed for extreme sports and outdoor activities, the Ultra 3 is Apple's most advanced watch, with the largest display yet (thinner bezels for more screen real estate) and satellite connectivity for emergency SOS messaging and location sharing in areas without cellular/Wi-Fi coverage.

Availability: Pre-order now; in stores September 19, 2025. Compatible with iPhone Xs or later.

49mm GPS + Cellular: From Dh3,199 | $799 (no GPS-only option)

Other Features: Programmable Action button, customizable Digital Crown, MIL-STD 810H durability, new Hermès bands available.

Battery: Up to 72 hours (up to 120 hours in low-power mode); fast charging (80% in 60 minutes).

Health & Fitness: All Series 11 features plus advanced altitude tracking, depth gauge (up to 40m for scuba), water temperature sensor, siren (86dB), precision dual-frequency GPS, running power metrics.

Processor: S11 SiP (same as Series 11, with optimizations for high-performance tasks).

Display: Largest-ever LTPO3 OLED Retina, always-on, up to 3,000 nits brightness, sapphire crystal front.

Size and Material: 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case (black or natural; slimmer profile than Ultra 2).

New features include waypoint navigation for nearby points of interest and Oceanic+ app integration for dive computing (subscription required).

Battery life doubles that of standard models, and it supports recreational scuba diving.

The affordable option gets significant upgrades for the first time since 2022, including an always-on display (a long-requested feature), stronger Ion-X glass, and the S10 chip (shared with higher models for better performance).

Other Features: Double-tap gesture, speaker for calls, new watch faces, family setup for kids.

Battery: 18 hours (up to 36 hours in low-power mode); fast charging (80% in 45 minutes).

Health & Fitness: Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and scores, cycle tracking, fall/crash detection, activity rings, Emergency SOS; no advanced sensors (e.g., no ECG or blood oxygen).

Display: Retina LTPO OLED, always-on (up to 1,000 nits), Ion-X glass with enhanced durability.

Sizes and Materials: 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases (midnight and starlight colors).

It retains core fitness tracking but omits premium sensors like blood oxygen, ECG, and temperature.

These models replace the previous lineup (Series 10, Ultra 2, SE 2), with the older SE now discontinued.

Availability: Pre-order now; in stores September 19, 2025. Compatible with iPhone Xs or later.

Note: All models feature water resistance (50m for Series 11 and SE 3; 100m for Ultra 3, with dive support up to 40m), crash detection, Emergency SOS , and integration with Apple Intelligence for enhanced AI features like Smart Replies.

For trade-ins, Apple offers up to $195 credit toward a new watch (US market). If you're in the UAE, check if this offered, as certain conditions apply. If you’re considering an upgrade, the Series 11 offers the best balance for most users, while the Ultra 3 justifies its premium price for specialised needs, like the SOS feature.

