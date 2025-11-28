Meet Yoshinori Ohsumi, the man who found evidence for autophagy

The study ("The effect of prolonged intermittent fasting on autophagy, inflammasome and senescence genes expressions: An exploratory study in healthy young males"), by Zulrahman Erlangga, et al. examined healthy young males during Ramadan fasting (17-19 hours daily) and found that prolonged IF significantly affects autophagy, inflammasome, and senescence gene expressions over time, with distinct patterns emerging across fasting phases.​