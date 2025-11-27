Dubai to host exclusive KAILO Summit showcasing breakthrough in cellular health and longevity

Dubai: Following the success of the inaugural KAILO Summit held in May in Australia, KAILO will now host its first international edition in Dubai with the exclusive, invite-only KAILO Summit Dubai taking place on Saturday, 29 November 2025 at Talise Spa, Jumeirah Al Qasr. Designed for a select audience of industry leaders, wellness innovators and distinguished guests, the summit will unveil the Dr Khan Cellular Elixir Powered by KAILO - a regenerative breakthrough anticipated to redefine the future of proactive aging and cellular health.