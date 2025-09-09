Find out how much the new iPhone 17 lineup will cost in the UAE and when you can buy it
Dubai: The wait is over. Following Apple's "Awe Dropping" event, the official prices, pre-order timelines, and release dates for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup in the UAE have been confirmed.
As one of the world's most significant markets for Apple, the UAE is part of the first wave of countries to receive the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
All new models will start with 256 GB storage. For the first time, a 2TB configuration has been designed for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here's a quick guide to everything you need to know to get your hands on the new models:
iPhone 17 pre-order and release dates in the UAE:
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in three new finishes — deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver.
Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.
iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 17 starts at Dh3,399.
iPhone 17 Pro will be available in double the entry storage, 256GB, as well as 512GB and 1TB. Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver, iPhone 17 Pro starts at Dh4,699.
iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and for the first time, 2TB storage capacities. iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Dh5,099.
