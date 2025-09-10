New iPhone Air, AirPods, and Apple Watch models unveiled with advanced features
Dubai: Apple’s ‘Awe-Dropping’ event just came to a close. The US tech juggernaut, which just breathed a sigh of relief after the current US administration exempted smartphones from “reciprocal” tariffs on Indian and Chinese imports, launched the latest versions of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on September 9.
It also dropped an ultra-thin iPhone Air and debuted the Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra with a slew of new and cool features.
Honestly, I was half-expecting Apple to follow Google’s footsteps, maybe and bring on board a celebrity (or more) host for the event. Google got Jimmy Fallon to host the Pixel launch – game show style. But with Apple, you can count on them to be consistent. And that’s a good thing.
The day’s festivities kicked off with a quote from the company’s legendary founder, Steve Jobs. “Design is not what it looks and feels like. Design is how it works.” Design was the promise made this year, and on that front, Apple has consistently delivered.
On that note, here are some of the key takeaways from the ‘Awe-Dropping’ event:
We officially have an ultra-thin iPhone – the iPhone Air. I resonate with the words of Wired.com’s Reece Rogers – “Truly an iPhone to capture the Ozempic-era zeitgeist”. Expect this one to be something that every true Apple fan would want. The thinnest iPhone ever made, the iPhone Air, is protected with a ceramic shield on the front and back, for those worried about durability.
The device is 5.6mm thick; for context, that is seven credit cards stacked on top of another (according to the Wired at least). Still, this could dramatically alter how an iPhone could feel in your hand.
Apple says it is also the most power-efficient device it has ever made, with a fantastic all-day battery life.
The iPhone Air features an “e-SIM-only design that saves space internally, helping to enable its unbelievably light and thin form factor.” Apple says the e-SIM is now an industry standard. It is supported by over 500 carriers worldwide, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more.
“eSIM also makes staying connected while travelling even more convenient, allowing continued connectivity through affordable international roaming plans from users’ home carriers or local prepaid options available with more than 200 carriers,” it explained.
The device also comes with accessories (for a price), including an iPhone Air case with MagSafe, an iPhone Air Bumper (for ‘added edge protection’), and cross-body straps.
iPhone Air will be available in four finishes: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting with 256GB storage, as well as 512GB and 1TB options. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.
iPhone Air starts at Dh 4,299. iPhone Air MagSafe Battery will be available for Dh399. iPhone Air Case with MagSafe is available for Dh219, iPhone Air Bumper will be available for Dh169, and a Crossbody Strap will be available for Dh269.
FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe will be available for Dh269 in black, navy, midnight, purple, fox orange, and moss.
The Apple-designed 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max will be available for Dh169, and a Qi2 25W-certified MagSafe Charger will be available in a 1-meter length for Dh169 or a 2-meter length for Dh199.
Of all the Apple devices I own (yes, guilty as charged. I’m a fan), the AirPods are my favourite. I have the AirPods 2 – a gift from former colleagues I cherish. I am never seen without these guys, and many AirPods users will tell you the same.
This time, Apple has introduced AirPods Pro 3 with a redesigned in-ear fit with five ear tip sizes. These new earbuds are coming with multiport acoustic architecture for a superior spatial listening experience, and an improved Active Noise Cancellation that removes up to four times more noise than the original AirPods Pro.
The AirPods Pro 3 also integrate a heart rate sensor for fitness tracking in the Fitness app, and introduce Live Translation for real-time, face-to-face communication across multiple languages.
They are priced at Dh949 in the UAE, with pre-orders available immediately and in-store availability starting on Friday, September 19.
Apple’s solution for adrenaline junkies and extreme sport lovers – the Watch Ultra is back as well. Though I’ve seldom seen it in the hands of extreme athletes. Maybe with the new upgrades, it’d become more well-loved, hopefully? The device has a larger display, 42-hour battery life, and 5G cellular capabilities.
The watch also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, allowing users to text emergency services and contacts when off the grid. It also features groundbreaking health insights, including notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure and a new sleep score to help users understand their sleep quality.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in natural or black titanium. In the UAE, it starts at Dh3,199 and can be pre-ordered now, with in-store availability beginning on Friday, September 19.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox