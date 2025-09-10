We officially have an ultra-thin iPhone – the iPhone Air. I resonate with the words of Wired.com’s Reece Rogers – “Truly an iPhone to capture the Ozempic-era zeitgeist”. Expect this one to be something that every true Apple fan would want. The thinnest iPhone ever made, the iPhone Air, is protected with a ceramic shield on the front and back, for those worried about durability.

The device is 5.6mm thick; for context, that is seven credit cards stacked on top of another (according to the Wired at least). Still, this could dramatically alter how an iPhone could feel in your hand.

Apple says it is also the most power-efficient device it has ever made, with a fantastic all-day battery life.