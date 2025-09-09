Apple's Watch SE 3 brings upgrades, including an Always-On display, 5G, and fast charging
Dubai: Apple has announced the release of the Apple Watch SE 3, its newest entry-level smartwatch, which is now available for pre-order in the UAE. The device brings significant upgrades from its predecessor, including an Always-On display, faster charging, and 5G cellular connectivity.
The new model is powered by the S10 chip, which enables key features like the Always-On display and new one-handed gestures, such as the double-tap and wrist flick.
This allows users to interact with their watch without needing to raise their wrist or tap the screen.
A major focus of the Apple Watch SE 3 is its expanded suite of health and wellness features. It now includes a sleep score to help users analyse the quality of their rest and retrospective ovulation estimates, which use wrist temperature data to assist with family planning.
The watch also introduces sleep apnea notifications, alerting users to consistent signs of the condition based on respiratory patterns.
For fitness enthusiasts, the new watchOS 26 introduces Workout Buddy, an Apple Intelligence-powered feature that provides personalised, spoken motivation during workouts. This feature analyses a user's workout data and history to offer real-time encouragement based on metrics like heart rate, pace, and personal milestones.
The Apple Watch SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with midnight and starlight aluminum cases.
It starts at Dh1,119 in the UAE and can be pre-ordered now, with in-store availability beginning on Friday, September 19.
