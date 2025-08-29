GOLD/FOREX
New Apple UAE jobs announced: How to apply and what roles are available

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Apple UAE launches new roles across stores; discover available positions and how to apply. (File photo)
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Apple has opened a fresh round of job opportunities across its UAE retail stores, focusing on customer service, technical support, and business solutions. The move comes as the tech giant seeks to expand its retail presence while maintaining its signature personalised customer experience.

The recruitment spans multiple roles: Creative positions guide customers through device setup, run Apple-led sessions, and connect users to the Apple ecosystem; Business Pros engage business clients, offer tailored solutions, and lead workshops; Experts and Specialists deliver personalised customer service and mentor peers; Genius and Technical Specialists troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair Apple hardware and software while educating customers; and Operations Experts manage inventory, product fulfillment, and store operations to ensure a seamless experience.

Candidates should have retail or sales experience, strong knowledge of Apple products and services, flexibility for variable schedules, and a commitment to inclusion and diversity. Applications are open via Apple’s careers portal.

This hiring drive highlights Apple’s commitment to providing a seamless, personalised retail experience and fostering an inclusive workplace across its UAE stores.

Available positions:

UAE-Creative

  • Deliver engaging Today at Apple sessions and interactive experiences

  • Guide customers through device setup and recommend tailored solutions

  • Maximise engagement with the Apple ecosystem

  • Support customer-facing activities on and off the floor

  • Collaborate effectively in a fast-paced team environment

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, comfortable presenting, flexible schedule, strong communication, commitment to inclusion

Business Expert

  • Engage business customers, identify needs, and provide tailored Apple/third-party solutions

  • Lead sessions, workshops, and events for business clients

  • Serve as store expert and mentor team members on business solutions

  • Maintain accurate CRM records and support other store areas

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple product knowledge, flexible schedule, strong communication and organisational skills

Expert

  • Deliver top-performing sales and customer service by recommending Apple products and services

  • Educate customers on purchase options and ecosystem benefits

  • Mentor peers and support team performance

  • Assist in other store areas while maintaining service quality

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple product knowledge, high-performing sales record, flexible schedule, commitment to inclusion

Genius

  • Troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair Apple hardware and software

  • Deliver exceptional customer service and resolve escalations

  • Mentor team members and identify recurring repair issues

  • Support other customer-facing activities

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, technical expertise in Apple products, interpersonal skills, flexible schedule

Operations Expert

  • Manage store operations, inventory, and product fulfillment

  • Mentor Operations team and monitor inventory accuracy

  • Share operational knowledge and support leadership decision-making

  • Support customer-facing activities as needed

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, ability to lift products, flexible schedule, detail-oriented, team player

Specialist

  • Build brand loyalty and deliver personalised customer experiences

  • Understand customer needs and offer tailored solutions

  • Stay updated on Apple products and assist peers with knowledge sharing

  • Support customer-facing activities while contributing to an inclusive environment

Requirements: Retail availability, reliable attendance, Apple product knowledge, strong communication, teamwork

Technical Specialist

  • Provide technical support and troubleshoot Apple hardware/software issues

  • Educate customers on repair options and product ownership

  • Identify recurring repair issues and provide feedback

  • Support customer-facing activities on or off the floor

Requirements: Technical knowledge of Apple products, troubleshooting skills, flexible schedule, customer-focused

Business Pro

  • Build and maintain relationships with high-potential business customers

  • Offer tailored Apple and third-party solutions, lead workshops and events

  • Mentor store teams and integrate business into store culture

  • Plan and forecast business performance using CRM and other tools

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple business solutions expertise, flexible schedule, strong communication, organisational and customer service skills

appleUAE jobs

