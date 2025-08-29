New Apple UAE jobs announced: How to apply and what roles are available

Apple expands UAE stores, boosting presence while maintaining top customer service
Dubai: Apple has opened a fresh round of job opportunities across its UAE retail stores, focusing on customer service, technical support, and business solutions. The move comes as the tech giant seeks to expand its retail presence while maintaining its signature personalised customer experience.
The recruitment spans multiple roles: Creative positions guide customers through device setup, run Apple-led sessions, and connect users to the Apple ecosystem; Business Pros engage business clients, offer tailored solutions, and lead workshops; Experts and Specialists deliver personalised customer service and mentor peers; Genius and Technical Specialists troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair Apple hardware and software while educating customers; and Operations Experts manage inventory, product fulfillment, and store operations to ensure a seamless experience.
Candidates should have retail or sales experience, strong knowledge of Apple products and services, flexibility for variable schedules, and a commitment to inclusion and diversity. Applications are open via Apple’s careers portal.
This hiring drive highlights Apple’s commitment to providing a seamless, personalised retail experience and fostering an inclusive workplace across its UAE stores.
Deliver engaging Today at Apple sessions and interactive experiences
Guide customers through device setup and recommend tailored solutions
Maximise engagement with the Apple ecosystem
Support customer-facing activities on and off the floor
Collaborate effectively in a fast-paced team environment
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, comfortable presenting, flexible schedule, strong communication, commitment to inclusion
Engage business customers, identify needs, and provide tailored Apple/third-party solutions
Lead sessions, workshops, and events for business clients
Serve as store expert and mentor team members on business solutions
Maintain accurate CRM records and support other store areas
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple product knowledge, flexible schedule, strong communication and organisational skills
Deliver top-performing sales and customer service by recommending Apple products and services
Educate customers on purchase options and ecosystem benefits
Mentor peers and support team performance
Assist in other store areas while maintaining service quality
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple product knowledge, high-performing sales record, flexible schedule, commitment to inclusion
Troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair Apple hardware and software
Deliver exceptional customer service and resolve escalations
Mentor team members and identify recurring repair issues
Support other customer-facing activities
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, technical expertise in Apple products, interpersonal skills, flexible schedule
Manage store operations, inventory, and product fulfillment
Mentor Operations team and monitor inventory accuracy
Share operational knowledge and support leadership decision-making
Support customer-facing activities as needed
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, ability to lift products, flexible schedule, detail-oriented, team player
Build brand loyalty and deliver personalised customer experiences
Understand customer needs and offer tailored solutions
Stay updated on Apple products and assist peers with knowledge sharing
Support customer-facing activities while contributing to an inclusive environment
Requirements: Retail availability, reliable attendance, Apple product knowledge, strong communication, teamwork
Provide technical support and troubleshoot Apple hardware/software issues
Educate customers on repair options and product ownership
Identify recurring repair issues and provide feedback
Support customer-facing activities on or off the floor
Requirements: Technical knowledge of Apple products, troubleshooting skills, flexible schedule, customer-focused
Build and maintain relationships with high-potential business customers
Offer tailored Apple and third-party solutions, lead workshops and events
Mentor store teams and integrate business into store culture
Plan and forecast business performance using CRM and other tools
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple business solutions expertise, flexible schedule, strong communication, organisational and customer service skills
