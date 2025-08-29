New Apple UAE jobs announced: How to apply and what roles are available

The recruitment spans multiple roles: Creative positions guide customers through device setup, run Apple-led sessions, and connect users to the Apple ecosystem; Business Pros engage business clients, offer tailored solutions, and lead workshops; Experts and Specialists deliver personalised customer service and mentor peers; Genius and Technical Specialists troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair Apple hardware and software while educating customers; and Operations Experts manage inventory, product fulfillment, and store operations to ensure a seamless experience.