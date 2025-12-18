Whiz Consulting accelerates outsourced accounting support for UAE businesses ahead of new regulations

The company said that its delivery model integrates directly with clients’ internal finance teams, providing continuity and structured reporting support.



According to them, data security remains a key consideration for outsourcing financial operations amid rising regulatory scrutiny. Addressing this concern directly, Whiz Consulting’s SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications deliver enterprise-grade protection, safeguarding sensitive financial data and minimising compliance risks so companies can outsource with full confidence.



Commenting on the company’s approach, Prateek Kapoor, Head of Operations at Whiz Consulting, said, “Our focus is on delivering clarity and reliability in financial data. When businesses have confidence in their financial systems, they are better positioned to plan, comply and grow sustainably.”



As UAE businesses continue to adapt to regulatory developments and digital finance requirements, Whiz Consulting said it aims to support organisations with structured, secure and scalable outsourced accounting solutions tailored to regional compliance needs.