Whiz Consulting accelerates outsourced accounting support for UAE businesses ahead of new regulations

Whiz Consulting, a global accounting and bookkeeping outsourcing firm, is ramping up its finance and accounting services for UAE businesses that are gearing up for major regulatory shifts set to hit in 2026.
VAT, corporate tax, and digital reporting are turning to be more demanding, and with that, companies face mounting compliance pressures. To support businesses facing these challenges, Whiz Consulting is expanding its capabilities in the region to deliver seamless operational support, helping them adapt without disrupting growth.
The company’s end-to-end finance and accounting support, covering bookkeeping, reconciliation, reporting, and tax preparation, provides expert access on demand, freeing UAE organisations to prioritise core strategies while staying fully aligned with evolving standards.
“With regulatory frameworks becoming more complex, businesses need dependable financial processes that are both scalable and compliant,” said Kavish Singh, Partner at Whiz Consulting.
“Our outsourced accounting model is designed to help organisations remain agile while ensuring their finance functions are aligned with regulatory expectations.”
Whiz Consulting offers accounting and bookkeeping services backed by a team of over 150 virtual accountants and supports businesses across multiple accounting platforms, including Zoho Books, QuickBooks, Xero, MS Dynamics, Tally and NetSuite.
The company said that its delivery model integrates directly with clients’ internal finance teams, providing continuity and structured reporting support.
According to them, data security remains a key consideration for outsourcing financial operations amid rising regulatory scrutiny. Addressing this concern directly, Whiz Consulting’s SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications deliver enterprise-grade protection, safeguarding sensitive financial data and minimising compliance risks so companies can outsource with full confidence.
Commenting on the company’s approach, Prateek Kapoor, Head of Operations at Whiz Consulting, said, “Our focus is on delivering clarity and reliability in financial data. When businesses have confidence in their financial systems, they are better positioned to plan, comply and grow sustainably.”
As UAE businesses continue to adapt to regulatory developments and digital finance requirements, Whiz Consulting said it aims to support organisations with structured, secure and scalable outsourced accounting solutions tailored to regional compliance needs.
