24 things UAE players need to know about Play971, the country’s first licensed internet gaming site

One account per person

Users are allowed only a single account and must use it solely for personal play, with transfers, resales or acquiring accounts from others forbidden under the terms.



Minimum age requirement

You must be at least 21 years old to register, deposit or place bets on Play971, in line with the GCGRA’s responsible gaming rules.



Physical presence in the UAE

Players must be physically located inside the UAE while using the site; accessing from abroad is not permitted under the platform’s terms.



Sensitive geographic areas inside the UAE

The site blocks access from “sensitive geographic areas” within the country, as defined by the GCGRA, and users in those zones are not allowed to wager even if they are otherwise eligible.



UAE residents and visitors only

Eligibility checks must recognise users as legal residents or visitors in the UAE; residents of sanctioned, embargoed or high‑risk countries can be refused access.



Special conditions for UAE nationals

Emirati citizens must comply with any additional requirements imposed by their home emirate before they are permitted to register an account.



Who is barred from registering

The terms bar directors and employees of Play971, its key contractors and specified vendors, as well as close relatives and household members of those individuals, from opening accounts.

