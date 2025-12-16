24 things UAE players need to know about Play971, the country’s first licensed internet gaming site

From age limits to VPN bans, here are 25 things to know before using Play971 in the UAE
Dubai: The first internet gaming and sports wagering platform licensed by the UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority is now live. The internet gaming platform, Play971, operated by Abu Dhabi–based Coin Technology Projects LLC at Twofour54, Yas Creative Hub, is taking bets on casino-style games and sports, making it the first regulated real-money online gaming website available to players inside the country.
Coin Technology Projects LLC is officially listed by the GCGRA under both “Internet Gaming” and “Sports Wagering,” making Play971 the first fully licensed online gaming and betting platform in the UAE. This is the 19th licence granted by the GCGRA since its creation in September 2023, alongside approvals for The Game (UAE Lottery) and Wynn Al Marjan’s land-based resort in Ras Al Khaimah.
Under the GCGRA framework, internet gaming includes games of chance, skill, or a mix of both delivered via websites or apps, such as slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, poker, bingo, fantasy games, peer‑to‑peer games and eSports. Sports wagering involves betting on the outcome or performance in events such as football, horse racing, cricket, basketball and tennis, with bets placed legally only through licensed operators like Play971.
Below are detailed points that UAE users and residents need to understand before signing up.
One account per person
Users are allowed only a single account and must use it solely for personal play, with transfers, resales or acquiring accounts from others forbidden under the terms.
Minimum age requirement
You must be at least 21 years old to register, deposit or place bets on Play971, in line with the GCGRA’s responsible gaming rules.
Physical presence in the UAE
Players must be physically located inside the UAE while using the site; accessing from abroad is not permitted under the platform’s terms.
Sensitive geographic areas inside the UAE
The site blocks access from “sensitive geographic areas” within the country, as defined by the GCGRA, and users in those zones are not allowed to wager even if they are otherwise eligible.
UAE residents and visitors only
Eligibility checks must recognise users as legal residents or visitors in the UAE; residents of sanctioned, embargoed or high‑risk countries can be refused access.
Special conditions for UAE nationals
Emirati citizens must comply with any additional requirements imposed by their home emirate before they are permitted to register an account.
Who is barred from registering
The terms bar directors and employees of Play971, its key contractors and specified vendors, as well as close relatives and household members of those individuals, from opening accounts.
Financial soundness test
Users confirm they are not unable to pay debts as they fall due and have not had an account previously closed by the operator for any reason.
Emirates ID is mandatory for KYC
For Know Your Customer checks, Play971 only accepts a valid Emirates ID, rejecting passports, driving licences or other national IDs to align with local regulatory standards.
How KYC is completed
Users must log in, access the KYC section of their profile, select eKYC and upload clear images of their Emirates ID to verify identity before full account functionality is unlocked.
Payment cards must match the account holder
Where payment card details are provided, the card must be linked to a bank account in the same name as the gaming account, with the user as an authorised holder and the card not linked to a business account.
Joint accounts and privacy implications
If a joint bank card is registered, the terms state that winnings may be paid back to that card, which could indirectly disclose gambling activity to other joint account holders.
No VPNs or location masking
The terms explicitly prohibit the use of VPNs or any tools designed to hide or falsify location or identity; winnings will not be paid if such methods are used.
Consequences of breaching location rules
If users are found to have played from prohibited areas or concealed their location, the platform can refuse to pay winnings and take further action under GCGRA regulations.
Unlicensed gaming remains illegal
Any gaming activity carried out without a GCGRA licence is illegal in the UAE, and individuals participating in unlicensed games can also face penalties, not just unapproved operators.
Built‑in player controls
Play971 offers deposit limits, time‑outs and self‑exclusion tools that allow users to cap spending, take short breaks or block themselves from playing for at least six months.
Support services such as Takalam
The platform directs players to external mental health and counselling resources, including Takalam, to support those who may be at risk of problem gaming.
Underage and vulnerable users
The site states it uses safeguards to prevent underage play and to monitor accounts for problematic patterns, consistent with GCGRA responsible gaming expectations.
When your account can be suspended
Accounts may be suspended if requested by the user, instructed by the GCGRA, if eligibility criteria are no longer met, if there is a negative balance, if terms are breached, or if the operator deems suspension reasonable.
What happens to bets and winnings during suspension
Bets placed before suspension are not refunded, and while winning wagers are honoured, the funds can be held in a segregated account pending an internal review.
Losing access during suspension
Suspended users cannot deposit (except to clear a negative balance), withdraw winnings, place new bets or change account details until the suspension reason is resolved.
When winnings can be forfeited
If an internal review concludes that the suspension was correctly applied, users are not entitled to winnings accrued while the account was suspended, with those funds handled according to regulatory rules.
When winnings must be paid
If a suspension is later deemed inappropriate, the user is entitled to winnings earned during the suspension period, subject to regulatory constraints, and can withdraw them once the account is restored.
Self‑exclusion exception
Users who permanently or temporarily exclude themselves are allowed to withdraw winnings or refunds of deposits, even though they cannot continue to play.
