BRIDGE Summit 2025: Gaming history made as ChinaJoy debuts in UAE

Asia’s largest gaming expo brings blockbuster titles and new premieres to UAE

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed during his tour of the “ChinaJoy” pavilion at the BRIDGE 2025 Summit.
ChinaJoy, Asia’s biggest gaming and digital entertainment expo, has made its first-ever international appearance at BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The pavilion brings the scale and spectacle of ChinaJoy’s flagship Shanghai event to the UAE, marking a major expansion into the Middle East gaming market.

Hands-on access to Asia’s biggest game titles

At the ChinaJoy Pavilion, visitors can play early versions of some of Asia’s most anticipated games, including:

  • Delta Force

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Games are available to play for free, while visitors can also pose with live models dressed as iconic gaming characters, adding an immersive element to the fan experience.

Industry giants showcase future of gaming

The pavilion features 19 exhibitors, spotlighting the breadth of Asia’s gaming and digital entertainment sector.

Participating companies include:
Tencent Games, Game Science, 505 Games, Shenzhen Moyan Culture Media, MASS, Rich Flower, W Motors, Chengdu Fserking Sports Technology, UMINTON, Beijing Cross Dreams Culture Development, Shanghai Luowen Cultural Media, and YiTi Games.

Blockbusters, MMORPGs and award-winning indie titles

Visitors can explore a mix of PC and mobile releases, large-scale MMORPGs, high-performance sports games and leading indie titles.

Seven major global IPs are on display, including:

  • Delta Force

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

  • King of the Basket

  • Vegetables Fairy

  • Tales of the Neon Sea

  • Mercury Abbey

'We wanted the Middle East to feel the ChinaJoy energy'

Fred Xiao, Marketing Manager at China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, said ChinaJoy attracts more than 400,000 visitors annually in Shanghai and aims to bring the same creative energy to Abu Dhabi.

He said the summit allows players, creators and investors in the region to experience new releases and connect with global developers.

A bridge between Asia and the Middle East

Organisers said the collaboration aims to link Asia’s gaming ecosystem with the Middle East’s fast-growing market, unlocking opportunities in gaming, esports and digital entertainment.

The pavilion will also host gameplay previews and discussions around global distribution and partnerships during the three-day summit.

What this means for the region’s gaming industry

ChinaJoy’s debut in Abu Dhabi is expected to draw global investors, esports teams, content creators and publishers looking to expand into new markets.

Officials said the positive response so far signals bigger and more ambitious editions in the future.

BRIDGE Summit 2025: What you need to know

Organised by the UAE National Media Office, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 is a global media, content and entertainment event taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8 to 10, 2025.

The summit will bring together more than 60,000 participants — including creators, producers, journalists, artists, investors and policymakers — along with over 400 international speakers and around 300 exhibitors.

Across three days, attendees will join more than 300 sessions, including over 200+ panel discussions, 50+ workshops and interactive events covering seven content tracks: media, creator economy, music, gaming, technology, marketing and visual storytelling.

The summit aims to shape the global media landscape by fostering collaboration, supporting creative talent and enabling new business deals, investments and partnerships across the entertainment and content industries.

