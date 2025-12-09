BRIDGE Summit 2025: Gaming history made as ChinaJoy debuts in UAE

Asia’s largest gaming expo brings blockbuster titles and new premieres to UAE
ChinaJoy, Asia’s biggest gaming and digital entertainment expo, has made its first-ever international appearance at BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
The pavilion brings the scale and spectacle of ChinaJoy’s flagship Shanghai event to the UAE, marking a major expansion into the Middle East gaming market.
At the ChinaJoy Pavilion, visitors can play early versions of some of Asia’s most anticipated games, including:
Delta Force
Black Myth: Wukong
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Games are available to play for free, while visitors can also pose with live models dressed as iconic gaming characters, adding an immersive element to the fan experience.
The pavilion features 19 exhibitors, spotlighting the breadth of Asia’s gaming and digital entertainment sector.
Participating companies include:
Tencent Games, Game Science, 505 Games, Shenzhen Moyan Culture Media, MASS, Rich Flower, W Motors, Chengdu Fserking Sports Technology, UMINTON, Beijing Cross Dreams Culture Development, Shanghai Luowen Cultural Media, and YiTi Games.
Visitors can explore a mix of PC and mobile releases, large-scale MMORPGs, high-performance sports games and leading indie titles.
Seven major global IPs are on display, including:
Delta Force
Black Myth: Wukong
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
King of the Basket
Vegetables Fairy
Tales of the Neon Sea
Mercury Abbey
Fred Xiao, Marketing Manager at China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, said ChinaJoy attracts more than 400,000 visitors annually in Shanghai and aims to bring the same creative energy to Abu Dhabi.
He said the summit allows players, creators and investors in the region to experience new releases and connect with global developers.
Organisers said the collaboration aims to link Asia’s gaming ecosystem with the Middle East’s fast-growing market, unlocking opportunities in gaming, esports and digital entertainment.
The pavilion will also host gameplay previews and discussions around global distribution and partnerships during the three-day summit.
ChinaJoy’s debut in Abu Dhabi is expected to draw global investors, esports teams, content creators and publishers looking to expand into new markets.
Officials said the positive response so far signals bigger and more ambitious editions in the future.
Organised by the UAE National Media Office, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 is a global media, content and entertainment event taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8 to 10, 2025.
The summit will bring together more than 60,000 participants — including creators, producers, journalists, artists, investors and policymakers — along with over 400 international speakers and around 300 exhibitors.
Across three days, attendees will join more than 300 sessions, including over 200+ panel discussions, 50+ workshops and interactive events covering seven content tracks: media, creator economy, music, gaming, technology, marketing and visual storytelling.
The summit aims to shape the global media landscape by fostering collaboration, supporting creative talent and enabling new business deals, investments and partnerships across the entertainment and content industries.
