Doomscrolling as a job? Earn while scrolling social media all day

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Unsplash

In an unusual twist of the digital age, the once-dreaded habit of doomscrolling is now being turned into a full-time job. Mumbai-based influencer management firm is seeking candidates who can spend hours on social media, tracking trends, spotting emerging creators, and analysing online content. What was once considered a time-wasting habit has now become a sought-after skill in the social media-driven world.

Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, announced on LinkedIn that his company is looking for “doomscrollers.” But not just anyone can apply. Candidates must provide screenshots of their screen time on Instagram and YouTube to prove they genuinely spend hours scrolling.

The announcement sparked a mix of reactions online. While some expressed disbelief, others joked about being the perfect fit.

“This isn’t just mindless scrolling,” Sheth told India Today. “The ideal candidate notices what others miss—trends, viral creators, popular reel formats, and how memes travel. They scroll with curiosity, context, and the ability to predict patterns.”

In this context, a doomscroller is someone who spends extensive time on social media, initially consuming negative or anxiety-inducing content, but increasingly monitoring platforms for trends and cultural shifts.

Skills and requirements

Sheth outlined the skills needed for the role:

  • Spend at least six hours a day on Instagram and YouTube, backed by screenshot evidence.

  • Be obsessed with creators and creator culture, keeping track of emerging content creators.

  • Monitor Reddit communities, especially InstaCelebsGossip, for viral trends.

  • Be fluent in Hindi and English and comfortable using Excel.

This is a full-time position based in Mumbai. While Sheth did not disclose the salary, he described it as “very competitive.”

Social media buzz

The vacancy amused many users online. Comments included:

  • “Is 19 hours ok, or am I overqualified?”

  • “Once upon a time, being addicted to social media was a red flag. Now it’s a full-time job.”

  • “Finally someone is paying for long screen time hours!”

Doomscrolling as a career

For Sheth, the aim is to turn a habitual activity into a marketable skill. “Instead of feeling guilty about your time on the feed, you’re actually putting it to work,” he said.

