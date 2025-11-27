Mary D’Costa gets harassed online for breaking Smriti-Palash wedding

Mary shared screenshots of threats, which contained violent language, racial slurs
Dubai: After publicly addressing the rumours about her alleged relationship with Palash Muchhal, Mary D’Costa said she was facing severe online harassment. According to her, she has been receiving rape threats, hateful messages, and abusive comments from fake social media accounts.
Soon after her name started emerging after Smriti Mandhana-Palah wedding was postponed, Mary explained that the viral chat screenshots being circulated were from April and added she had never met Palash. She also clarifies that she had no connection whatsoever to the postponement of the wedding.
But on her social media, Mary shared screenshots of the threats, which contained violent language, racial slurs, and insults targeting her appearance and character. She wrote that she had “no words” for the level of hatred she is currently facing. The original messages are far more graphic and abusive than the toned-down versions she made public.
One message accused her of trying to ruin the couple’s relationship, saying: “If their wedding was about to happen, why was it a problem for you? Why didn’t you show the chats earlier? Why reveal everything the night before the wedding? Meet me outside — I’ll teach you a terrible lesson.”
Another message read: “Why are you creating problems by posting old chats from May? If they were getting married, why get involved now? It looks like you just want attention. Stop interfering in their lives and let them move on.”
Earlier, offering a clarification after her name began doing rounds, she said, “I follow cricket, and I adore Smriti Mandhana. I would never hurt another woman like that, which is part of why I felt the need to be transparent about everything.
“I genuinely didn’t expect this kind of backlash. I had to make my account private because I honestly can’t handle the hate, and I didn’t think I would have to go through all of this,” she added.
Amid the negativity, some social media users have voiced their support.
“You saved her whole life — she won’t have to endure lifelong trauma,” one person commented.
Another wrote, “As a man, thank you for protecting our queen.”
More supportive messages included, “You saved her life. More power to you,” and “The guy is clearly at fault, but somehow the woman always gets blamed. It’s crazy.”
