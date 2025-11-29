Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding: Instagram update sparks new twist

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi breaks silence amid swirling rumours.
Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer fiancé Palash Muchhal updated their Instagram bios with an eye emoji after postponing their wedding, originally scheduled for November 23.
The couple’s decision sparked speculation online, especially after Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram.
Casual photos with Palash remain, but no new wedding date has been announced.
Meanwhile, dance choreographer Nandika Dwivedi broke her silence, denying any involvement in the alleged wedding drama.
She described the situation as “extremely painful,” adding that false rumours had affected her mental health and led to threats, prompting her to make her social media accounts private.
India teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues withdrew from the Women’s Big Bash League to stay with Smriti during the family health crisis. Brisbane Heat confirmed she was allowed to miss the remainder of the tournament.
The wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was hospitalised on the planned wedding day. Within 24 hours, Palash also fell ill with a viral infection and severe acidity. He was initially admitted in Sangli before being transferred to SRV Hospital in Mumbai and discharged on November 26.
Both families emphasised that the delay was solely due to health emergencies. Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, expressed hope the couple would marry soon. “Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain… Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi,” she said, noting she had even prepared a special welcome for Smriti following the wedding.
Despite deleted posts and swirling rumours, Smriti and Palash still follow each other on Instagram, shutting down breakup speculation. Their pre-wedding social media activity has caused confusion, but sources confirm their relationship remains intact.
