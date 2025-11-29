GOLD/FOREX
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding: Instagram update sparks new twist

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi breaks silence amid swirling rumours.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Eye emoji added to Instagram as fans speculate; both families confirm delay due to health emergencies.
Instagram

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer fiancé Palash Muchhal updated their Instagram bios with an eye emoji after postponing their wedding, originally scheduled for November 23.

The couple’s decision sparked speculation online, especially after Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram.

Casual photos with Palash remain, but no new wedding date has been announced.

Teammates show support

India teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues withdrew from the Women’s Big Bash League to stay with Smriti during the family health crisis. Brisbane Heat confirmed she was allowed to miss the remainder of the tournament.

Choreographer speaks out

Dance choreographer Nandika Dwivedi broke her silence, denying involvement in any alleged wedding drama. She described the situation as “extremely painful,” adding that false rumours had affected her mental health and prompted threats, forcing her to make her social media private.

Medical emergencies affect both families

The wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was hospitalised on the planned wedding day. Within 24 hours, Palash also fell ill with a viral infection and severe acidity. He was initially admitted in Sangli before being transferred to SRV Hospital in Mumbai and discharged on November 26.

Families clarify postponement reason

Both families emphasised that the delay was solely due to health emergencies. Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, expressed hope the couple would marry soon. “Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain… Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi,” she said, noting she had even prepared a special welcome for Smriti following the wedding.

Social media speculation continues

Despite deleted posts and swirling rumours, Smriti and Palash still follow each other on Instagram, shutting down breakup speculation. Their pre-wedding social media activity has caused confusion, but sources confirm their relationship remains intact.

