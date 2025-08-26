GOLD/FOREX
Air Arabia hiring Pakistani pilots for Fly Jinnah: Salary and perks revealed

Expanding budget carriers like Fly Jinnah create fresh, lucrative opportunities for pilots

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Air Arabia hiring Pakistani pilots for Fly Jinnah: Salary and perks revealed
Pixabay

Karachi: Air Arabia’s Pakistan-based joint venture, Fly Jinnah, has announced fresh job openings for experienced Pakistani pilots, offering highly competitive salaries, perks, and long-term contracts.

According to the airline’s official careers portal, multiple captain and first officer positions are available for Airbus A320 aircraft across Pakistan’s hubs, including Karachi. 

Captain – Fly Jinnah (Pakistan, multiple hubs)

Fly Jinnah is hiring Pakistani nationals as A320 Captains on an undetermined contract. The role involves ensuring safe and efficient operations, guiding crew, and managing flights in compliance with CAA regulations.

Requirements:

  • 5000+ total flying hours (500 hrs PIC on multi-pilot turbojet, 200 hrs PIC on A320).

  • Valid ATPL/CPL, Class 1 medical, IR, ELP > level 4.

  • Preference for TRI/TRE/LTC trainers and low-cost airline experience.

Salary and benefits:

  • PKR 1.59m–2.03m/month fixed (based on experience) + variable flying pay (PKR 8,000–22,000/hr).

  • Housing, medical, conveyance, seniority allowances.

  • Free onboard meals, transport, end-of-service gratuity, off-day duty pay.

First Officer: Fixed-term contract (UAE/Pakistan)

Air Arabia (for Fly Jinnah) is seeking A320 type-rated first officers on a 15-month renewable contract. Duties include supporting the captain, managing flight deck tasks, and ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 500 flying hours (A320 preferred).

  • Low-cost airline experience desirable.

  • Knowledge of flight operations, safety, and aircraft systems.

Salary and benefits:

  • Training: Dh12,853/month ($3,500) + per diem.

  • After line check: Dh20,199/month ($5,500) + Dh275/hr over 60 block hours.

  • Per diem: Dh184/day ($1,500/month).

  • Hotel accommodation, laundry, ground transport, 30 days annual leave, MYID travel benefits after 6 months.

Captain: Fixed-term contract (UAE/Pakistan)

Air Arabia (for Fly Jinnah) is also recruiting foreign/expat A320 Captains on a 15-month renewable contract. The role includes full command responsibility, compliance with operations manuals, and mentoring flight crew.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 4000 flying hours (800 hrs PIC on A320).

  • Valid ATPL, Class 1 medical, technical/psychometric assessments.

  • CRM, safety and emergency training an advantage.

Salary and benefits:

  • Training: Dh20,199/month ($5,500) + per diem.

  • After line check: Dh27,544/month ($7,500) + Dh404/hr over 60 block hours.

  • Per diem: Dh184/day ($1,500/month).

  • Accommodation, ground transport, uniforms, standby tickets, 30 days annual leave, MYID travel benefits after 6 months.

Growing demand for Pakistani pilots

With Pakistan’s aviation sector expanding through new budget carriers, including Fly Jinnah, opportunities for skilled pilots are increasing.

The lucrative salary packages and international-standard perks make this one of the most attractive pilot recruitment drives in the region this year.

