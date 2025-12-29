Chinar Business Conference in Dubai boosts trade, investment ties

He was addressing the second annual Chinar Business Conference, organised by the Pak Chinar Wing at the Pakistan Association Dubai. The event drew a large gathering of Pakistani and Kashmiri business leaders, investors, professionals, civil society members, and journalists from across the UAE.

Dubai: Highlighting the growing role of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and the UAE, Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai, said that structured platforms like the Chinar Business Conference (CBC) are vital for promoting trade, investment, and business-to-business collaboration.

Praising the initiative, Khan described the conference as a meaningful forum for economic engagement. “The Chinar Business Conference is a timely and commendable initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, investors and professionals on one platform, fostering meaningful dialogue and practical collaboration within the Pakistani business community in the UAE,” he added.

He underlined the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in advancing bilateral economic ties. “The Pakistani diaspora plays a pivotal role in promoting Pakistan’s trade and investment interests. Overseas business leaders act as a natural bridge between the markets of Pakistan and the UAE,” he added.

The keynote speaker, Umar Hayat, a motivational speaker, delivered an inspiring session on the secrets to success in business, motivating entrepreneurs to adopt innovation, resilience, and strategic planning to achieve long-term growth. The event recognised UAE-based business personalities for their contributions to the community.

Former president Raja Dawood Sharif, General Secretary Imran Ali Jan, and other office-bearers highlighted that the Chinar Wing continues to play an important role in empowering the Pakistani diaspora by encouraging collaboration and innovation. They also emphasised that the conference not only strengthens business networking and investment opportunities, but also empowers youth by exposing them to modern business models, digital entrepreneurship, and innovative marketing strategies.

