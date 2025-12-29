Chinar Business Conference in Dubai boosts trade, investment ties

Pakistani diaspora key to improve trade ties, says Ali Zeb Khan at CBC Dubai
Dubai: Highlighting the growing role of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and the UAE, Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai, said that structured platforms like the Chinar Business Conference (CBC) are vital for promoting trade, investment, and business-to-business collaboration.
He was addressing the second annual Chinar Business Conference, organised by the Pak Chinar Wing at the Pakistan Association Dubai. The event drew a large gathering of Pakistani and Kashmiri business leaders, investors, professionals, civil society members, and journalists from across the UAE.
Praising the initiative, Khan described the conference as a meaningful forum for economic engagement. “The Chinar Business Conference is a timely and commendable initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, investors and professionals on one platform, fostering meaningful dialogue and practical collaboration within the Pakistani business community in the UAE,” he added.
He underlined the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in advancing bilateral economic ties. “The Pakistani diaspora plays a pivotal role in promoting Pakistan’s trade and investment interests. Overseas business leaders act as a natural bridge between the markets of Pakistan and the UAE,” he added.
Khan noted that Pakistan and the UAE share strong historical and economic relations, with significant untapped potential across multiple sectors.
“Strengthening business-to-business contacts is essential for sustainable economic growth. Platforms like CBC help entrepreneurs connect directly, exchange expertise and explore partnerships that generate real economic value,” he said.
He encouraged the business community to focus on innovation and digital transformation, highlighting investment opportunities in Pakistan across sectors such as manufacturing, IT, agriculture, renewable energy, and services.
“By working together, government institutions, business organisations and the diaspora, we can further strengthen trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE,” he said.
Addressing the gathering, Raja Amjad Kabir, President of Pak Chinar Wing, said the organisation is committed to providing a structured platform for business networking, investment promotion, and youth engagement.
“The Chinar Business Conference aims to connect entrepreneurs, investors, economists, and young business minds to exchange ideas and explore new opportunities for sustainable economic growth,” he said.
Former president Raja Dawood Sharif, General Secretary Imran Ali Jan, and other office-bearers highlighted that the Chinar Wing continues to play an important role in empowering the Pakistani diaspora by encouraging collaboration and innovation. They also emphasised that the conference not only strengthens business networking and investment opportunities, but also empowers youth by exposing them to modern business models, digital entrepreneurship, and innovative marketing strategies.
Participants agreed that such forums help create a strong, connected, and progressive business environment, benefiting both current and future generations of entrepreneurs. Networking, awards, and recognition.
The theme of this year’s conference was “Thriving in Times of Change”, focusing on business and trade practices, business ethics, business networking, start-ups, and entrepreneurial forums.
The keynote speaker, Umar Hayat, a motivational speaker, delivered an inspiring session on the secrets to success in business, motivating entrepreneurs to adopt innovation, resilience, and strategic planning to achieve long-term growth. The event recognised UAE-based business personalities for their contributions to the community.
A panel discussion featured: Ibrahim Mohammed, Principal, Straxecute Consultancy; Syed Noorul Ibad, Director of Strategy; Nayyar Hanif Raja, Real Estate & Facility Management Business Owner and Shahbaz Khan, Serial Entrepreneur & Director of HUB 47
The panel was moderated by Ali Akram, Investment Professional, and focused on practical strategies to adapt business practices in changing economic conditions, emphasising ethical business operations, networking, and start-up growth.
