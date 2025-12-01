PIA expands network with new international flight

The addition supports the airline’s broader effort to rebuild customer confidence
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expanding its Saudi Arabia network with a new weekly service between Karachi and Riyadh, set to begin on January 2, 2026.
The national carrier of Pakistan already flies to Riyadh from Islamabad and Lahore. The new Karachi connection is aimed at easing travel for business passengers, expatriate workers, and families frequently moving between the two cities.
PIA officials say the addition supports the airline’s broader effort to strengthen international connectivity and rebuild customer confidence as it continues to adjust and expand its route network.
PK729 — Karachi to Riyadh
Departure: Friday, 8:45pm (Karachi)
Arrival: Friday, 10:45pm (Riyadh)
Aircraft: Airbus A320
Flight duration: 4 hours
PK730 — Riyadh to Karachi
Departure: Saturday, 12:05am (Riyadh)
Arrival: Saturday, 5:10am (Karachi)
Flight duration: 3 hours 5 minutes
