GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

PIA expands network with new international flight

The addition supports the airline’s broader effort to rebuild customer confidence

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
PIA announces to launch new weekly flight
PIA announces to launch new weekly flight
Shutterstock

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expanding its Saudi Arabia network with a new weekly service between Karachi and Riyadh, set to begin on January 2, 2026.

The national carrier of Pakistan already flies to Riyadh from Islamabad and Lahore. The new Karachi connection is aimed at easing travel for business passengers, expatriate workers, and families frequently moving between the two cities.

PIA officials say the addition supports the airline’s broader effort to strengthen international connectivity and rebuild customer confidence as it continues to adjust and expand its route network.

Flight schedule

PK729 — Karachi to Riyadh

Departure: Friday, 8:45pm (Karachi)

Arrival: Friday, 10:45pm (Riyadh)

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Flight duration: 4 hours

PK730 — Riyadh to Karachi

Departure: Saturday, 12:05am (Riyadh)

Arrival: Saturday, 5:10am (Karachi)

Flight duration: 3 hours 5 minutes

Related Topics:
Aviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New 40m passenger terminal in Saudi Arabia set for 2029

New 40m passenger terminal in Saudi Arabia set for 2029

2m read
Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Saudi Arabia emerges as golf’s hottest new hub

3m read
A view of Riyadh city skyline.

Mass deportation in Saudi as security raids widen

1m read
PIA stated that the disruption was triggered by a derecognised group known as SEAP.

PIA flight disruption: Islamabad–Dubai service delayed

2m read