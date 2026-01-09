GOLD/FOREX
New direct flights to Riyadh announced from Kozhikode in India

Flights to begin from February 1, 2026, with eight services a week

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Saudi's national carrier has adopted a rapid growth strategy, boosting flights, in-flight services, and direct connectivity to top travel spots from Saudi Arabia.
Dubai: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has added Kozhikode, Kerala, India, to its international network, marking its seventh destination in the country as it steps up expansion across key markets.

The airline will launch eight weekly flights between Kozhikode International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from February 1, 2026.

Seventh destination in India

With the addition of Kozhikode, Saudia’s India network now includes Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kozhikode, strengthening connectivity between the Kingdom and one of its fastest-growing source markets.

The new route is expected to support demand from leisure travellers, business passengers and religious pilgrims, particularly during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

Part of global expansion drive

Saudia said the move aligns with its strategy to expand into new international destinations, optimise the use of its modern fleet and strengthen global competitiveness. The airline is also focused on expanding its network to more markets as the Kingdom accelerates its tourism and aviation ambitions.

Coordination is currently underway with airport authorities in Kozhikode to finalise operational arrangements ahead of the route launch, ensuring a smooth start to services.

Saudia’s global network now covers more than 100 destinations across four continents, serving a mix of tourism, business and religious travel. The airline currently operates over 550 domestic and international flights daily, reflecting the scale of its operations and its ongoing push to grow international connectivity.

