Flights to begin from February 1, 2026, with eight services a week
Dubai: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has added Kozhikode, Kerala, India, to its international network, marking its seventh destination in the country as it steps up expansion across key markets.
The airline will launch eight weekly flights between Kozhikode International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from February 1, 2026.
With the addition of Kozhikode, Saudia’s India network now includes Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kozhikode, strengthening connectivity between the Kingdom and one of its fastest-growing source markets.
The new route is expected to support demand from leisure travellers, business passengers and religious pilgrims, particularly during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.
Saudia said the move aligns with its strategy to expand into new international destinations, optimise the use of its modern fleet and strengthen global competitiveness. The airline is also focused on expanding its network to more markets as the Kingdom accelerates its tourism and aviation ambitions.
Coordination is currently underway with airport authorities in Kozhikode to finalise operational arrangements ahead of the route launch, ensuring a smooth start to services.
Saudia’s global network now covers more than 100 destinations across four continents, serving a mix of tourism, business and religious travel. The airline currently operates over 550 domestic and international flights daily, reflecting the scale of its operations and its ongoing push to grow international connectivity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox