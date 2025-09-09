iPhone 17 launch live: Excitement builds as Apple’s ‘awe-dropping’ event nears

Gulf News will bring to you every major announcement as it happens
With direct-to-cell deals making waves, will iPhone 17s be compatible with a future satellite-based 5G planned by the likes of Starlink or Kuiper? Today's Apple “keynote” event (September 9, 2025, 10am Pacific Time, 9pm UAE) is expected to offer critical clues to how Apple could regain AI momentum. It could also give some clarity on SpaceX’s connectivity issues. Whether or not Apple will give a direct response to Starlink’s 5G direct-to-cell (D2C) deal will remains to be seen.
The big show kicks off at 9 pm UAE time.
What is interesting about Apple’s flagship event this year? It is generating a lot of buzz because it is rumoured to be more than just a routine product refresh. It is anticipated to feature some significant design shifts and introduce a completely new product model.
This event is not just about new hardware. We’re expecting to see major software updates and a deeper look at Apple’s new AI features, which are set to change how we interact with the entire ecosystem. Just hours ahead of the event, Bloomberg's de facto Apple expert Mark Gurman, who shared his expectations for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max on X.
