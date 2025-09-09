GOLD/FOREX
iPhone 17 launch live: Excitement builds as Apple’s ‘awe-dropping’ event nears

Gulf News will bring to you every major announcement as it happens

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
iPhone 17 launch live: Excitement builds as Apple’s ‘awe-dropping’ event nears
@theapplehub
One of the hottest events in the tech calendar is upon us. US tech juggernaut Apple is all set to unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 17 line (including the iPhone 17 Pro), new Apple watches, a release date for iOS 26, and more. Gulf News will bring to you every major announcement as it happens, including what is rumoured to be the launch of the iPhone 17 Air—the thinnest iPhone ever made—and a dramatic redesign of the flagship iPhone 17 Pro models. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates, expert analysis, and all the key takeaways from Apple CEO Tim Cook’s presentation.

Highlights

Will new iPhone 17s work with future space-based 5G

With direct-to-cell deals making waves, will iPhone 17s be compatible with a future satellite-based 5G planned by the likes of Starlink or Kuiper? Today's Apple “keynote” event (September 9, 2025, 10am Pacific Time, 9pm UAE) is expected to offer critical clues to how Apple could regain AI momentum. It could also give some clarity on SpaceX’s connectivity issues. Whether or not Apple will give a direct response to Starlink’s 5G direct-to-cell (D2C) deal will remains to be seen.

What time does ‘Awe-Dropping’ kick off?

The big show kicks off at 9 pm UAE time.

What is interesting about Apple’s flagship event this year? It is generating a lot of buzz because it is rumoured to be more than just a routine product refresh. It is anticipated to feature some significant design shifts and introduce a completely new product model.

What to expect

This event is not just about new hardware. We’re expecting to see major software updates and a deeper look at Apple’s new AI features, which are set to change how we interact with the entire ecosystem. Just hours ahead of the event, Bloomberg's de facto Apple expert Mark Gurman, who shared his expectations for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max on X.

Catch up on our pre-event coverage of all things Apple over the past couple of weeks.

