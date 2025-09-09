iPhone 17s soon chatting with 5G satellites? Starlink mystery to be unveiled

Will new iPhone 17s work with future space-based 5G planned by Starlink or Kuiper?
With direct-to-cell deals making waves, will iPhone 17s be compatible with a future satellite-based 5G planned by the likes of Starlink or Kuiper?
Today's Apple “keynote” event (September 9, 2025, 10am Pacific Time, 9pm UAE) is expected to offer critical clues to how Apple could regain AI momentum.
It could also give some clarity on SpaceX’s forward connectivity issues. Whether or not Apple will address Starlink 5G direct-to-cell (D2C) connectivity questions will remains to be seen.
Apple has been developing its own 5G modems since acquiring Intel's modem business in 2019 and is rumoured to finally introduce them in select iPhone 17 models.
There are reports that some iPhone 17 models, specifically the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, will feature Apple in-house 5G modem, gradually replacing the Qualcomm modems currently used across the iPhone line-up.
The transition is expected to be gradual, with a potential for an all-Apple-designed chip to be a selling point for the iPhone 17 Air.
This move marks a significant step in reducing Apple's reliance on Qualcomm for cellular connectivity.
At this point, it remains unclear whether Apple's modem will offer consumers any direct benefits over Qualcomm's modems.
iPhone 14 and later models support satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, roadside assistance, and messaging, provided by Globalstar.
This feature, free for two years with device activation, remains a key differentiator, though it’s unavailable in certain regions like China and Russia, as per Apple Support.
In late January 2025, Apple quietly added support for Starlink's DTC service in iOS 18.3, enabling select T-Mobile customers to access satellite texting in areas without cellular coverage.
This was not a direct Apple-SpaceX partnership. Rather, it's an extension of T-Mobile’s agreement with SpaceX (announced in 2022), enabling iPhone compatibility.
The feature rolled out in “beta” to a limited group of T-Mobile users, who received notifications like: “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”
Some concerns have been raised about privacy and data security due to Starlink’s involvement, though Apple maintains its commitment to user privacy.
A new toggle appeared in iPhone cellular data settings for managing the satellite feature.
It works automatically (no manual alignment needed) and treats Starlink satellites as an extension of the LTE network, using T-Mobile's 1900 MHz spectrum.
Initial reports hyped it as a "game changer" due to its seamless integration, but clarifications emphasised it's carrier-specific and not a full Apple-Starlink tie-up.
Elon Musk confirmed on X that the current setup supports medium-resolution images, music, and audio podcasts, with video and higher data speeds planned for future generations.
In the US, the service is live for T-Mobile beta testers, limited to iPhone 14 and later models.
It’s text-only for now, but T-Mobile and SpaceX aim to add voice calls and data by late 2025.
Full public rollout for T-Mobile customers is expected sometime in 2025, covering “the vast majority of modern smartphones”.
