GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Why the iPhone 17 launch tonight will feel personal for Indians in the UAE

iPhone 17 launch: Why UAE-based Indians should celebrate Made-in-India milestone

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Why the iPhone 17 launch tonight will feel personal for Indians in the UAE

Dubai: When Apple unveils the iPhone 17 lineup tonight, millions will be watching—but for Indians living in the UAE, there’s something extra to celebrate.

For the first time in Apple’s history, the company is assembling the entire iPhone 17 lineup—including the premium Pro models—in India, as reported by Bloomberg.

The production rollout involves five Indian factories, two of which have just started operations, signaling Apple’s long-term bet on Indian manufacturing.

India becomes Apple’s iPhone engine

At the heart of Apple’s bold production shift are:

  • Tata Group’s plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu

  • Foxconn’s newly expanded facility near Bengaluru Airport

According to Bloomberg, these facilities are now central to Apple’s diversification strategy. Tata, in particular, is emerging as a key player, with sources suggesting it could handle nearly half of India’s iPhone production within two years.

Apple’s goal? To cut dependency on China, navigate unpredictable U.S. tariffs, and future-proof its global supply chain.

India now powers iPhones bound for US

This move is about more than local pride—it’s about global reach. According to Canalys, the U.S. accounted for 78% of all iPhones exported from India as of June 2025, up from just 53% a year earlier.

Between April and July alone, India shipped $7.5 billion worth of iPhones, Bloomberg noted—nearly half the country’s total iPhone exports from the previous fiscal year ($17 billion).

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on an earnings call that the company expects the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will soon be made in India, citing tariff pressures as a major reason.

Trump Tariff effect on iPhone production

The geopolitical push is real. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Apple for relying on Chinese factories and has floated heavier tariffs on Chinese imports.

While iPhones have largely avoided direct levies so far, Apple still estimates $1.1 billion in tariff impact this year, with as much as $900 million hitting its Q4 bottom line, as Cook warned during Apple’s recent earnings call.

This is why India isn’t just a side project—it’s now a core production zone.

Vietnam for watches, India for phones

Apple’s regional realignment is now clear:

  • Vietnam: Producing iPads, Macs, AirPods, and Apple Watches

  • India: Assembling iPhones, especially for the U.S. market

  • China: Still critical, but increasingly focused on non-U.S. demand

Cook said it plainly: "Having everything in one location had too much risk."

Chinese engineer recall raises eyebrows

Not all transitions go smoothly. In a story first reported by Business Today and The Economic Times, Foxconn recalled approximately 300 Chinese engineers from its Indian unit Yuzhan Technology, reportedly due to pressure from Beijing.

The engineers worked on enclosures and display modules—not the iPhone 17 line—but their departure reflects China’s unease with Apple’s pivot toward India.

To offset the impact, Foxconn has deployed Taiwanese engineers and reconfigured Chinese-language machinery for English-speaking teams, ensuring minimal disruption to iPhone 17 production, sources told Business Today.

60m India-made iPhones in 2025

Despite these hiccups, Apple remains full speed ahead. According to internal projections cited by Bloomberg, Apple is targeting 60 million India-assembled iPhones in 2025, up from 35–40 million this fiscal year.

The Tata Group, now India’s only iPhone assembler, plays a critical role in this expansion—putting Indian manufacturing on the global stage like never before.

What this means for Indians in UAE

For Indian expats in the UAE, this iPhone launch hits home—literally.

  • The iPhone you pick up in Dubai or Abu Dhabi next week may be the first Made-in-India iPhone 17 sold on Day One.

  • It’s a rare moment when a product of prestige carries a piece of your homeland.

  • And it symbolizes India’s rising place in global tech—not just as a consumer, but as a creator.

Whether you’re buying the base iPhone 17 or the top-end Pro Max, this year, you’re holding a phone that reflects a massive shift in how and where global tech is built.

So yes, the iPhone 17 launch tonight is about specs and cameras and AI tricks—but for Indians everywhere, it’s also about something deeper: a quiet but powerful Made-in-India moment.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaiPhone

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How US tariff threats are shaking up Swiss watchmakers

How US tariff threats are shaking up Swiss watchmakers

2m read
China’s DeepSeek readies AI agent as rivals race ahead

China’s DeepSeek readies AI agent as rivals race ahead

2m read
Huawei set to unveil new wearables and phones in Paris

Huawei set to unveil new wearables and phones in Paris

1m read
Images of the recalled product released by the Canadian authorities

Canada recalls Dubai Chocolate: Is it from Dubai?

3m read