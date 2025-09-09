iPhone 17 launch: Why UAE-based Indians should celebrate Made-in-India milestone
Dubai: When Apple unveils the iPhone 17 lineup tonight, millions will be watching—but for Indians living in the UAE, there’s something extra to celebrate.
For the first time in Apple’s history, the company is assembling the entire iPhone 17 lineup—including the premium Pro models—in India, as reported by Bloomberg.
The production rollout involves five Indian factories, two of which have just started operations, signaling Apple’s long-term bet on Indian manufacturing.
At the heart of Apple’s bold production shift are:
Tata Group’s plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu
Foxconn’s newly expanded facility near Bengaluru Airport
According to Bloomberg, these facilities are now central to Apple’s diversification strategy. Tata, in particular, is emerging as a key player, with sources suggesting it could handle nearly half of India’s iPhone production within two years.
Apple’s goal? To cut dependency on China, navigate unpredictable U.S. tariffs, and future-proof its global supply chain.
This move is about more than local pride—it’s about global reach. According to Canalys, the U.S. accounted for 78% of all iPhones exported from India as of June 2025, up from just 53% a year earlier.
Between April and July alone, India shipped $7.5 billion worth of iPhones, Bloomberg noted—nearly half the country’s total iPhone exports from the previous fiscal year ($17 billion).
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on an earnings call that the company expects the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will soon be made in India, citing tariff pressures as a major reason.
The geopolitical push is real. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Apple for relying on Chinese factories and has floated heavier tariffs on Chinese imports.
While iPhones have largely avoided direct levies so far, Apple still estimates $1.1 billion in tariff impact this year, with as much as $900 million hitting its Q4 bottom line, as Cook warned during Apple’s recent earnings call.
This is why India isn’t just a side project—it’s now a core production zone.
Apple’s regional realignment is now clear:
Vietnam: Producing iPads, Macs, AirPods, and Apple Watches
India: Assembling iPhones, especially for the U.S. market
China: Still critical, but increasingly focused on non-U.S. demand
Cook said it plainly: "Having everything in one location had too much risk."
Not all transitions go smoothly. In a story first reported by Business Today and The Economic Times, Foxconn recalled approximately 300 Chinese engineers from its Indian unit Yuzhan Technology, reportedly due to pressure from Beijing.
The engineers worked on enclosures and display modules—not the iPhone 17 line—but their departure reflects China’s unease with Apple’s pivot toward India.
To offset the impact, Foxconn has deployed Taiwanese engineers and reconfigured Chinese-language machinery for English-speaking teams, ensuring minimal disruption to iPhone 17 production, sources told Business Today.
Despite these hiccups, Apple remains full speed ahead. According to internal projections cited by Bloomberg, Apple is targeting 60 million India-assembled iPhones in 2025, up from 35–40 million this fiscal year.
The Tata Group, now India’s only iPhone assembler, plays a critical role in this expansion—putting Indian manufacturing on the global stage like never before.
For Indian expats in the UAE, this iPhone launch hits home—literally.
The iPhone you pick up in Dubai or Abu Dhabi next week may be the first Made-in-India iPhone 17 sold on Day One.
It’s a rare moment when a product of prestige carries a piece of your homeland.
And it symbolizes India’s rising place in global tech—not just as a consumer, but as a creator.
Whether you’re buying the base iPhone 17 or the top-end Pro Max, this year, you’re holding a phone that reflects a massive shift in how and where global tech is built.
So yes, the iPhone 17 launch tonight is about specs and cameras and AI tricks—but for Indians everywhere, it’s also about something deeper: a quiet but powerful Made-in-India moment.
