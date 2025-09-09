Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on an earnings call that the company expects the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will soon be made in India, citing tariff pressures as a major reason.

This move is about more than local pride—it’s about global reach. According to Canalys, the U.S. accounted for 78% of all iPhones exported from India as of June 2025, up from just 53% a year earlier.

According to Bloomberg, these facilities are now central to Apple’s diversification strategy. Tata, in particular, is emerging as a key player, with sources suggesting it could handle nearly half of India’s iPhone production within two years.

For the first time in Apple’s history, the company is assembling the entire iPhone 17 lineup—including the premium Pro models—in India, as reported by Bloomberg.

Not all transitions go smoothly. In a story first reported by Business Today and The Economic Times, Foxconn recalled approximately 300 Chinese engineers from its Indian unit Yuzhan Technology, reportedly due to pressure from Beijing.

While iPhones have largely avoided direct levies so far, Apple still estimates $1.1 billion in tariff impact this year, with as much as $900 million hitting its Q4 bottom line, as Cook warned during Apple’s recent earnings call.

The geopolitical push is real. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Apple for relying on Chinese factories and has floated heavier tariffs on Chinese imports.

So yes, the iPhone 17 launch tonight is about specs and cameras and AI tricks—but for Indians everywhere, it’s also about something deeper: a quiet but powerful Made-in-India moment.

Whether you’re buying the base iPhone 17 or the top-end Pro Max, this year, you’re holding a phone that reflects a massive shift in how and where global tech is built.

The iPhone you pick up in Dubai or Abu Dhabi next week may be the first Made-in-India iPhone 17 sold on Day One.

The Tata Group, now India’s only iPhone assembler, plays a critical role in this expansion—putting Indian manufacturing on the global stage like never before.

Despite these hiccups, Apple remains full speed ahead. According to internal projections cited by Bloomberg, Apple is targeting 60 million India-assembled iPhones in 2025, up from 35–40 million this fiscal year.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.