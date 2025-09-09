End of 'dead zones': $20/month for 5G direct-to-cell Starlink phone service soon?

On Monday (September 8, 2025) the landmark deal was finalised.

This marks a huge step in the company’s push to expand its Starlink Direct-to-Cell (DTC) services, say telecom industry experts.

SpaceX has pulled off another cosmic curveball — snagging $17 billion worth of spectrum from EchoStar.

SpaceX has announced a deal Monday to acquire wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar.

Starlink gets India license to start services

Move over Starlink, here comes Kuiper

Starlink direct-to-cell: No dead zones, magic on wheels

Also In This Package

It consists of $8.5 billion in cash, $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock, and coverage of approximately $2 billion of EchoStar’s interest payments through late 2027.

#4. Tech enabler for satellite-to-cell: This signals a shift toward building an independent satellite-to-cell network infrastructure.

#3. Independence: On a strategic level, the deal reduces SpaceX’s dependence on leased spectrum from traditional mobile carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

#2. Spectrum boost: The acquisition also resolves those regulatory issues and significantly bolsters SpaceX’s spectrum holdings for mobile satellite connectivity.

#1. Exclusive rights to S-band: The $17-billion deal grants grants SpaceX exclusive rights to critical satellite based 5G, based on S-band spectrum previously under scrutiny by the FCC due to underuse by EchoStar.

On September 8, US carrier stocks slipped about 4% in premarket trading as investors realised SpaceX is no longer just that rocket company — it’s coming for mobile.

The telco world is rattled.

Think Starlink, but souped up: next-gen direct-to-cell (DTC) satellites with 100x the capacity of today’s models, plus full-blown 5G baked in.

For President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, the deal isn’t just about satellites in space, it’s about ending mobile dead zones on Earth.

Once operational, Starship can fling huge batches of the new laser-linked satellites skyward, knitting together a planet-wide mesh of high-speed coverage.

Backing all this ambition is the Starship rocket, SpaceX’s not-so-secret weapon. Its latest test flight successfully tossed mock Starlink satellites into orbit, proving it’s nearly ready for primetime.

$5 Analysts are buzzing that SpaceX could offer global 5G for as little as $10–$20 a month. That’s pocket change compared to what carriers squeeze out of customers in emerging markets.

$20/month for 5G phone service via Starlink?

Now, regulatory hurdles are cleared, and the runway for rollout is wide open.

With SpaceX lobbying hard — and even pressure from Trump-era officials — the stage was set for the handoff.

The FCC helped pave the way here. Regulators had long fretted about EchoStar’s underused spectrum.

If he goes that route, telecom giants might want to fasten their seatbelts.

By owning its own spectrum, SpaceX can skip the middlemen — no need to beg carriers for bandwidth.

The vertical integration angle is the kicker.

No more “one bar” frustration in rural towns, remote islands, jungles, or deserts — this is true anywhere-on-Earth connectivity.

Imagine buying a Tesla that comes with built-in satellite service — car, charger, and cell plan bundled together.

Rumours swirl about Tesla cars linking straight to Starlink, or Musk launching his own mobile devices (long rumoured, but didn't happen so far).

And of course, the Musk factor hangs over everything.

That’s not just disruptive, that’s a full-blown jailbreak from the old telecom model.

Instead, the satellites talk directly to phones.

Bottom line: this isn’t just another Musk headline grab. With the S-band secured, SpaceX is positioned to rewrite the rules of mobile connectivity.

Cheap, global 5G straight from space? For billions who still live off the network grid, it could be nothing short of game-changer.

The deal also follows FCC scrutiny of EchoStar’s underused spectrum and strengthens SpaceX’s position as global demand for seamless connectivity accelerates.

SpaceX’s $17-billion acquisition of EchoStar spectrum gives it exclusive control over key frequency bands, freeing it from reliance on leased spectrum from carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon that have slowed satellite-to-cell progress.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox