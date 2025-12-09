Savor the Flavors of the UAE: Traditional recipes to warm your heart

Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with Emirati dishes from Shorbat Adas to sweet dates
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 45 mins | Serves: 4
1 kg chicken pieces with bone
2 cups basmati rice, washed and soaked 20 mins
2 onions, finely sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tomatoes, chopped
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp turmeric
1½ tsp baharat (Arabic spice mix)
2 dried limes (loomi)
5 cardamom pods
1 cinnamon stick
4 cups chicken stock
3 tbsp ghee or oil
Salt to taste
Heat ghee and brown the chicken pieces, then set aside. In the same pot, sauté onion until golden. Add garlic, tomatoes, and tomato paste. Add turmeric, baharat, cardamom, cinnamon, dried lime, and salt. Return chicken to the pot, pour in stock, and simmer 10 minutes. Add rice, cover, and cook on low heat for ~20 minutes until rice is fluffy and liquid absorbed. Let rest 10 minutes, then gently fluff and serve.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 25 mins | Serves: 4
3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra
1 medium onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp cumin powder
½ tsp turmeric powder
1 cup red lentils, rinsed
5 cups vegetable or chicken stock
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt to taste
Warm oil in a pot and sauté onion and garlic until soft. Stir in cumin and turmeric and let them bloom for one minute. Add lentils and stock, then simmer for 20 minutes until tender. Blend with a stick blender for a smooth texture (optional). Season to taste. Finish with lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve hot.
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 35 mins | Serves: 6–8
For the pudding:
1 cup soft dates, chopped
1 tsp baking soda
1 cup boiling water
¾ cup brown sugar
½ cup butter, softened
2 eggs
1¼ cups flour
½ tsp cardamom powder
1 tsp vanilla
For the tahini-caramel:
¾ cup caramel sauce
2 tbsp tahini
Pour boiling water over dates and baking soda; let soften 10 minutes. Beat butter and brown sugar until creamy, then add eggs and vanilla. Fold in flour and cardamom, then mix in the softened dates with liquid. Pour into a greased 20cm baking tin and bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes. Mix caramel and tahini into a smooth sauce. Pour the warm sauce over the hot pudding and serve.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Serves: 4
200g vermicelli noodles
½ cup sugar
2 tbsp ghee or butter
¼ tsp saffron threads soaked in 2 tbsp warm water
1 tsp rosewater
¼ tsp cardamom powder
3 eggs
Pinch of salt
Optional: chopped pistachio for garnish
Cook vermicelli in boiling water until just tender, then drain. Melt ghee in a pan, add vermicelli, sugar, saffron water, rosewater and cardamom. Toss until lightly glazed and aromatic. In another pan, beat eggs with salt and cook as a thin omelette. To serve: vermicelli first, omelette folded or sliced on top, optionally pistachio for crunch.
