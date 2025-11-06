Apple may unveil MacBook under $1,000 to rival Chromebooks

Budget-MacBook with iPhone-chip power seen as Apple’s move into the low-cost laptop market
Apple is reportedly preparing to release a new laptop aimed at the budget segment—with one report suggesting it may cost less than many of its iPhones. According to Bloomberg report, the company plans a budget MacBook priced 'well under $1,000' that would mark its first serious push into low-cost laptops.
Multiple sources indicate the device (codenamed “J700”) is now in early production and testing and targeted for launch in the first half of 2026. It reportedly will use an iPhone-series chip rather than Apple’s usual M-series silicon—making it the first MacBook with a smartphone-class processor.
To keep costs down, Apple is said to be opting for a lower-end LCD display, slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch panel featured in current MacBook Air models.
The target audience appears to be students, casual users, and small businesses who currently gravitate toward Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs. With that move, Apple could attempt to increase its share of the global PC market—where it currently holds about 9 per cent.
If priced 'well under $1,000' as reported, the device could cost roughly in the $600–$699 range according to some industry speculation. That would place it near entry-level iPads with keyboards, or above higher-end Chromebooks, and represent a notable departure from Apple’s premium pricing strategy.
Apple’s laptop roadmap also includes several higher-end MacBooks: an updated MacBook Air and Pro with M5 chips, and a MacBook Pro with M6 chip and OLED display targeted for late 2026 or 2027.
Will Apple market this device as a new MacBook line or extend the “MacBook Air” brand?
How much performance trade-off will users accept in exchange for the lower price point (e.g., RAM, storage, display quality)?
How will this device coexist with Apple’s higher-margin laptop lines without cannibalising them?
This shift by Apple could expand access to macOS and Apple’s ecosystem for a broader audience, while also intensifying competition in the low-cost PC space.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox