Apple launches M5 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro in the UAE: All you need to know

Imagine taking your iPad to the next level: this isn’t just a faster tablet — it’s one engineered for creativity, AI tools, and workflows once reserved for desktops. With the M5 upgrade, Apple is positioning the iPad Pro as a serious contender for artists, architects, video creators, and anyone wanting “computer power in tablet form.” It still looks like last year’s model (same size, thin, light), but it’s hiding a lot more under the hood. The display tech (Ultra Retina XDR), the Apple Pencil/keyboard support, and portability remain. What changes is how much you can push it without lag, especially with AI tasks, 3D rendering, and multitasking.