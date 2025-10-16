Apple launches M5 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro in the UAE: All you need to know

Three pro devices, one bold chip — welcome to Apple’s new era of AI and spatial computing
In the run-up to the big reveal, rumors swirled across tech forums, supply chains, and Apple insider accounts. Would this be a quiet refresh or a signal shift into AI and spatial computing? The excitement peaked when Greg “Joz” Joswiak dropped a cryptic teaser on social media, hinting that Apple was ready to “push deeper into intelligence and immersion this fall.” That tweet lit up Apple fandoms, especially creatives and tech professionals who follow every chip milestone.
Then on 15 October 2025, Apple quietly released multiple press statements unveiling M5 silicon across its Pro lineup — the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. The message: this is the generation where AI and immersive experiences take center stage.
Think of this as Apple’s pro laptop getting smarter — not just faster. Under the same sleek chassis as before, the new MacBook Pro hides a brainy upgrade. You’ll notice faster loading, smoother multitasking, and better handling of AI features like image generation, background removal, or smart assistants. The 24-hour battery life remains, meaning you can go a full workday (and then some) without charging. And thanks to macOS Tahoe, new features like Live Translation, smarter Spotlight, and deeper Apple Intelligence tools make the experience feel more “future ready.”
Key specs & gains
Up to 3.5× faster in AI workloads vs. M4.
Graphics ~1.6× faster than before.
SSD speeds improved (especially in heavy I/O tasks).
Memory bandwidth now ~153 GB/s (vs. ~120 GB/s before).
Battery: still marketed as “up to 24 hours.”
Who should upgrade / who can skip
If your current Mac is several generations old (Intel, M1, or early M2), the jump is compelling especially if you push your machine — video editing, on-device AI, 3D work, machine learning tasks. But if you're already on an M4 MacBook Pro and your daily workflow is more moderate (coding, docs, web, lighter creative work), you may want to wait until software features saturate around AI to see perceivable gains.
Coming in space black and silver, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro is available to pre-order from October 15, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 22. Prices start at Dh6,899.
Imagine taking your iPad to the next level: this isn’t just a faster tablet — it’s one engineered for creativity, AI tools, and workflows once reserved for desktops. With the M5 upgrade, Apple is positioning the iPad Pro as a serious contender for artists, architects, video creators, and anyone wanting “computer power in tablet form.” It still looks like last year’s model (same size, thin, light), but it’s hiding a lot more under the hood. The display tech (Ultra Retina XDR), the Apple Pencil/keyboard support, and portability remain. What changes is how much you can push it without lag, especially with AI tasks, 3D rendering, and multitasking.
Key specs & gains
3.5× faster AI tasks vs. M4; 5.6× vs. M1.
Graphics / 3D rendering: up to 1.5× over M4; much higher relative gain over M1.
Video tasks: up to 6× faster performance in video transcodes vs. M1.
Memory bandwidth: over 150 GB/s, ~30% increase.
Storage: up to 2× read/write over last generation.
Connectivity upgrades: Wi-Fi 7 via new “N1” chip, and cellular models use “C1X” modem for ~50% faster speeds.
Who should upgrade / who can skip
If you’re in creative fields — digital art, 3D modeling, video production, AR/VR — this iPad opens up new possibilities. Also appealing for professionals who prefer a tablet workflow but need serious power. But if your iPad Pro is already M4, and you mostly use it for reading, note-taking, streaming, light apps — the gains might not feel dramatic in everyday use yet.
Coming in silver and space black finishes, the new iPad Pro is available to pre-order from October 15, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 22. 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh4,199 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh4,999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh5,499 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh6,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
Here’s the “spatial computer” reloaded. The updated Vision Pro keeps its same form factor but becomes a smarter, smoother device thanks to M5. Think sharper visuals, better refresh rates, more responsive AI-driven spatial features, and modest battery improvements. Apple also added a new Dual Knit Band for comfort, making long sessions more manageable. The OS update (visionOS 26) brings new spatial apps, updated Personas, widgets in 3D space, and deeper Apple Intelligence integration.
Key specs & gains
M5 is built on next-gen 3nm process; 10-core CPU + 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators.
Renders ~10% more pixels on its micro-OLED displays vs. previous model.
Refresh rate boost: up to 120 Hz (vs ~100 Hz before) for smoother visuals.
Larger memory bandwidth: ~153 GB/s.
Battery and efficiency improvements: users may get extra runtime (e.g. ~3 hours video vs earlier ~2.5 hours).
Who should upgrade / who can skip
If you’re a developer in AR/VR or spatial computing, or someone who pushes your headset with demanding immersive workflows and extended sessions, this upgrade gives you more headroom. But for those who treat Vision Pro more as a novelty or media/entertainment device, the prior version is still capable — you may wait until later generations or until more spatial apps mature.
The new Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band starts at Dh13,999, and is available to pre-order from October 15, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 22.
The M5 rollout tells a clear story: Apple isn’t just chasing clock speed; it’s investing in on-device intelligence and immersive computing. For UAE-based creatives, AR devs, spatial designers, and tech professionals, these upgrades could enable workflows previously constrained by older hardware. But it’s not a universal leap — for users already on the latest hardware (M4), the difference may feel more subtle initially, especially for day-to-day tasks.
If your current gear is two or more generations old, now is a strong moment to upgrade. But if you're more conservatively minded, you might wait for the next wave—when software, apps, and ecosystems fully lean into AI/AR.
