The upgraded Vision Pro also supports 120Hz refresh rates, reducing motion blur and improving clarity for Mac Virtual Display users. Battery life now extends to 2.5 hours of general use or 3 hours of video playback.

Performance also improves across the board — apps load faster, graphics are sharper, and AI-powered tasks like photo transformation and Persona creation run up to 50% quicker than before.

The new M5 chip is built using Apple’s third-generation 3-nanometer process. It packs a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, supporting hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for realistic lighting and reflections in games and apps.

Dubai: The new Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip promises faster performance, smoother visuals, and longer battery life. Apple says it delivers a major leap in spatial computing — the kind of mixed reality experience that blends digital and physical worlds.

Apple’s Immersive platform now includes hundreds of 3D movies, upcoming live NBA games, and new interactive experiences like Tour De Force and MotoGP. Gamers can also pair a PlayStation VR2 controller or Sony DualSense to play new spatial titles and console games via apps like Steam Link.

The Vision Pro runs on visionOS 26, introducing widgets, new Personas, and Apple’s latest AI-powered tools. Users can place widgets around their virtual space, chat through lifelike avatars, and relive memories with new spatial photo and video playback.

For UAE users, the Vision Pro’s expansion marks another milestone: Apple’s most advanced headset yet, designed to look, feel, and perform better than ever.

The Apple Vision Pro with M5 and Dual Knit Band starts at Dh13,999 and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. Pre-orders are open on apple.com/ae, and in-store demos are now available across Apple Stores in the UAE. The headset officially launches on October 22.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.