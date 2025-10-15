Apple upgrades Vision Pro with M5 chip, Dual Knit Band, and visionOS 26 for UAE users
Dubai: The new Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip promises faster performance, smoother visuals, and longer battery life. Apple says it delivers a major leap in spatial computing — the kind of mixed reality experience that blends digital and physical worlds.
The new M5 chip is built using Apple’s third-generation 3-nanometer process. It packs a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, supporting hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for realistic lighting and reflections in games and apps.
Performance also improves across the board — apps load faster, graphics are sharper, and AI-powered tasks like photo transformation and Persona creation run up to 50% quicker than before.
The upgraded Vision Pro also supports 120Hz refresh rates, reducing motion blur and improving clarity for Mac Virtual Display users. Battery life now extends to 2.5 hours of general use or 3 hours of video playback.
The headset comes with a new Dual Knit Band, made from a soft, breathable fabric with adjustable straps and embedded tungsten inserts for better balance.
Apple says it’s designed to stay comfortable during longer sessions — whether you’re watching a movie, gaming, or working.
The Dual Knit Band is also sold separately for Dh399 and fits the earlier Vision Pro model.
The Vision Pro runs on visionOS 26, introducing widgets, new Personas, and Apple’s latest AI-powered tools. Users can place widgets around their virtual space, chat through lifelike avatars, and relive memories with new spatial photo and video playback.
Apple’s Immersive platform now includes hundreds of 3D movies, upcoming live NBA games, and new interactive experiences like Tour De Force and MotoGP. Gamers can also pair a PlayStation VR2 controller or Sony DualSense to play new spatial titles and console games via apps like Steam Link.
The Apple Vision Pro with M5 and Dual Knit Band starts at Dh13,999 and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. Pre-orders are open on apple.com/ae, and in-store demos are now available across Apple Stores in the UAE. The headset officially launches on October 22.
Accessories include the Dual Knit Band (Dh399), Travel Case (Dh799), and ZEISS Optical Inserts for vision correction starting at Dh379.
Apple’s upgraded Vision Pro aims to make spatial computing more practical — not just for tech enthusiasts but for creative professionals, gamers, and business users.
From immersive storytelling to design and education, Apple’s pushing the headset beyond novelty into everyday productivity.
For UAE users, the Vision Pro’s expansion marks another milestone: Apple’s most advanced headset yet, designed to look, feel, and perform better than ever.
