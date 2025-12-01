GOLD/FOREX
How architect-led property development is paving the way for better communities in the UAE

Architects are now not only shaping buildings but guiding how communities take shape

Shahzad Narain Saxena, Special to Gulf News
As an architect and founder of a global real estate development company, I’ve spent my career at the intersection of design and delivery.

What once felt like two separate disciplines, architecture and development, now increasingly operate as one. Today, architects are not only shaping buildings but guiding the broader strategies that define how communities take shape.

This evolution towards the architect-developer hybrid signals a strategic movement that’s redefining the future of living across the UAE.

Human-centred designs

Traditionally, property development in the region has been driven by commercial guidelines, often prioritising speed and yield over spatial quality and long-term resilience.

But as the UAE matures into a global hub for innovation, sustainability, and luxury living, the value of design-led development is becoming clear.

Architects bring a unique lens to the development process: one that finds the right balance between visually striking exteriors and the usability of interior spaces.

This aspect is often overlooked but continues to be essential in the market. After all, a bedroom where a side-table barely fits beside a twin bed or a kitchen with just three cabinets and a stove will be the first to be vacated when supply increases.

Beyond what meets the eye

This approach is gaining traction across the UAE, according to recent reports. The country recorded Dh893 billion in real estate transactions in 2024, with Dubai alone contributing Dh760.7 billion.

However, today’s buyers and investors are drawn to communities that offer more than just square footage.

They seek places that feel cohesive, intuitive, and connected. Architect-led development delivers on these expectations by aligning spatial planning with human behaviour, environmental performance, and cultural identity.

The benefits extend beyond aesthetics. Design-led communities tend to be more resilient, both environmentally and economically.

Architects are trained to think in systems, which means they consider factors like passive cooling, daylighting, and material longevity from the outset. These choices reduce operational costs, enhance occupant well-being, and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals.

There are also important decisions around unit mix and amenities. While a unit mix with a high ratio of studios may seem attractive due to their lower ticket size, they often attract transient tenants and struggle to retain long-term value.

This can also place added strain on building infrastructure, leading to increased maintenance demands and accelerated wear on shared amenities.

Similarly, adding in-unit swimming pools to mid-income buildings may seem aspirational but often results in higher maintenance costs and shared liabilities that burden both individual owners and the building as a whole.

And because architecture is also about the way people live, architects point towards a growing need for more curated, less cluttered facilities. Rather than overwhelming buyers with a list of features, developers should focus on quality, usability, and the ability of these amenities to create a sense of community.

Looking ahead

I believe the siloed nature of traditional real estate workflows is coming to an end.

Instead of handing off design to be value-engineered into submission, architecture integrates financial, technical, and spatial considerations from the start. The result? A more agile, responsive development process. One that can adapt to shifting market demands without compromising on quality.

Whether it’s developers embracing architectural insights or architects stepping into development roles, I can strongly say that this collaboration has the power to shape better communities across the region.

 - The writer is Founder of Karma Developers

