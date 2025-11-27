Yellow Friday sale: MacBook Air 13 inch hits its lowest price yet — 4 top deals to grab now, UAE 2025

Pros

If you’re shopping the Yellow Friday Sale and spot this Beko 409 L double-door refrigerator, you’re looking at a fridge that blends generous capacity and thoughtful tech into a sleek, modern package — ideal for families or anyone who likes their groceries fresh, organised, and low-maintenance. With a gross 409-litre capacity (375 L net) and a top-mount freezer, this fridge gives plenty of real estate for fresh produce, dairy, frozen goods — and still leaves room for leftovers, beverages, and bulk buys. The built-in No-Frost system saves you from the hassle of manual defrosting, while technologies such as NeoFrost Dual Cooling and HarvestFresh help preserve flavour and nutrients in both fridge and crisper compartments, extending the freshness of meat, fish, veggies and fruits. A ProSmart Inverter Compressor adds energy-efficient, quieter cooling and helps the unit adapt to temperature changes (handy during frequent door openings), while CoolRoom means perishable items stay at optimal humidity and temperature. For kitchens that value convenience, capacity, and long-term reliability — especially under a sale price — this Beko feels like a smart, feature-packed upgrade.