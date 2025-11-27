Yellow Friday sale: MacBook Air 13 inch hits its lowest price yet — 4 top deals to grab now, UAE 2025

From your work set-up to just getting some fitness in, these deals have you covered
If you’ve been manifesting a MacBook Air all year, congratulations — the universe (and Yellow Friday) just delivered. The 13-inch MacBook Air has officially crashed to its lowest price yet, and honestly, it’s giving treat-yourself energy. Whether you’re upgrading your work setup, starting a side hustle, or just want a laptop that won’t wheeze at 47 open tabs, this is the moment. And because we love a good bargain binge, we’ve rounded up four more stellar deals worth grabbing. Ready? Let’s shop smart — and a little chaotically.
Pros
Strong performance and efficiency: The M4 chip offers a noticeable boost over past models, capable of handling everyday work and creative tasks without slowdown.
Excellent battery life: Real-world use shows 15–18 hours of battery life, ideal for long workdays, travel, or binge-watching sessions.
Portability: Light, slim, fanless
Display, build quality and quiet operation
Cons
Limited ports: Only two USB-C / Thunderbolt ports (plus MagSafe) — can be a hassle for those needing multiple external drives, a monitor, or older peripherals without a hub.
The Apple MacBook Air 13‑inch (M4, 2025) delivers a striking balance of power, portability, and polish — updating Apple’s notebook with its new M4 chip (10-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU), 13.6″ Liquid Retina display, and long-lasting battery. Its fanless design keeps things whisper-quiet, and Apple Intelligence + Neural Engine help boost performance in creative and multitasking tasks. For day-to-day work, editing, browsing, streaming or writing, it handles everything smoothly — and its thin, light build makes it perfect for travel or always-on-the-go use.
Good 4K upscaling and colour for everyday viewing
Large screen and modern design
Smart functionality + plenty of content
User-friendly and easy to set up
Reasonably priced for its size and features
Poor black levels and no local dimming
The Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD U8000F (UA65U8000FUXZN — 2025 UAE version, black) is a 4K smart TV that pairs punchy, upscaled imagery with a modern metal-trim aesthetic: Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K reliably sharpens HD sources to near-4K clarity while the MetalStream design — a single-sheet metal back and slim bezel — makes the set feel like a polished piece of living-room furniture. It runs Samsung’s smart platform (Tizen) so streaming, voice assistants and a huge library of free channels are one remote-press away — Samsung’s “Endless Free Content” lineup includes hundreds of Samsung TV Plus channels (retail listings even advertise thousands of free streams). On the privacy side, Knox security brings device and account protections you don’t always get on entry-level TVs. Bear in mind this is a straightforward, budget-friendly 2025 model (60Hz panel, no local dimming), so it’s ideal for movies, TV and casual gaming rather than competitive high-frame-rate play.
The Nike Cosmic Runner is a lightweight, breathable everyday running shoe designed for comfort, durability and easy all-day wear. Its soft foam cushioning creates a smooth, springy ride that absorbs impact well, making it great for daily walks, school sports or casual runs. The mesh upper keeps feet cool, while reinforced areas around the toe and heel improve durability for active users. A dual-rubber outsole gives reliable traction across pavements and playground surfaces, and pull tabs plus easy-on lacing options make it simple to slip on and off.
Spacious storage for medium to large families
No-frost convenience + less upkeep
Food stays fresher longer
Nutrient-friendly storage for produce
Energy-efficient and quieter operation
Good all-rounder under sale value
Size may be bulky for small kitchens
If you’re shopping the Yellow Friday Sale and spot this Beko 409 L double-door refrigerator, you’re looking at a fridge that blends generous capacity and thoughtful tech into a sleek, modern package — ideal for families or anyone who likes their groceries fresh, organised, and low-maintenance. With a gross 409-litre capacity (375 L net) and a top-mount freezer, this fridge gives plenty of real estate for fresh produce, dairy, frozen goods — and still leaves room for leftovers, beverages, and bulk buys. The built-in No-Frost system saves you from the hassle of manual defrosting, while technologies such as NeoFrost Dual Cooling and HarvestFresh help preserve flavour and nutrients in both fridge and crisper compartments, extending the freshness of meat, fish, veggies and fruits. A ProSmart Inverter Compressor adds energy-efficient, quieter cooling and helps the unit adapt to temperature changes (handy during frequent door openings), while CoolRoom means perishable items stay at optimal humidity and temperature. For kitchens that value convenience, capacity, and long-term reliability — especially under a sale price — this Beko feels like a smart, feature-packed upgrade.
The Strek Lightweight Travel Stroller feels like a parent’s little travel-hack: compact enough to fold up and carry on the go, yet versatile enough to handle everyday walks, errands or vacations with a baby. It’s designed to be travel-friendly — the umbrella-style fold and light frame make it easy to collapse and store, ideal for car trunks, urban commutes or public-transport trips. With a multi-recline seat, the stroller can adapt to a baby’s needs whether they’re awake and curious or napping peacefully. Add in the storage basket for diapers, bottles or snacks, and it becomes a practical out-and-about companion. For caregivers who value convenience, portability and a no-fuss design more than fancy extras, this stroller can simplify life considerably.
