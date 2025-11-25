These steals are a ticket to upgrading your wrist game
Get ready to swipe, tap, and track your way into the White Friday spree. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now at its lowest-ever UAE price, and that’s just the start — there are five more smartwatches with discounts up to 50% waiting to land on your wrist. So, if you're a fitness fanatic, a tech trendsetter, or just someone who loves a good deal, these White Friday steals are your ticket to upgrading your wrist game without breaking the bank. Don’t blink — these prices won’t stick around for long!
Pros
Excellent health and fitness tracking, including accurate GPS and detailed sleep coaching.
LTE connectivity for calls and messages without a phone.
Sleek design and comfortable 44mm size; attractive Green colour option.
Strong performance with fast processor and smooth navigation.
Advanced BioActive sensor and energy score for deeper wellness insights.
Cons
Battery lasts around 2–3 days in real-world use.
Some health features require Samsung phones or aren’t available in all regions.
44mm case may feel large on smaller wrists.
If you’re looking for a feature-rich, stylish smartwatch in the UAE market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44 mm, LTE, Green) stitches the best of smartwatch ambition and everyday practicality into one wrist companion. With its upgraded 3nm processor, dual-frequency GPS and enhanced BioActive sensor, it brings next-level insight into your health, workouts and sleep — with the “Energy Score” and smart sleep coaching making it feel more personal than many of its competitors. According to user reviews, it “does virtually everything” that premium models offer but at a more accessible tier. On the design front the Green finish adds a fresh, modern flair, while the 44 mm size gives a bold yet wearable presence. However, while Samsung touts “long-lasting power”, real-life battery performance still hovers around 2-3 days (depending on settings and usage) — so if you’re used to charging only once a week you may need to recalibrate your expectations. In addition, while the LTE version offers phone-free connectivity, many of the advanced health features perform best (or only) when paired with a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone. All things considered, this model is an excellent pick for tech-savvy wellness-focused users who want premium smartwatch capabilities with fewer compromises — as long as you’re comfortable charging it fairly regularly and pairing it with the right phone.
Pros
Vibrant 1.72″ AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels
Long battery life of up to 21 days in typical use.
Over 150 sport/workout modes plus 5ATM water resistance (suitable for swimming) — strong fitness credentials.
Lightweight and sleek design makes it comfortable to wear all day and night.
Cons
No built-in GPS, so for accurate outdoor tracking you’ll need your phone
If you’re looking for an ultra-light, feature-packed fitness band that doesn’t compromise on style, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 hits an impressive balance. That expansive 1.72-inch AMOLED display with narrow bezels delivers a premium look, while the vibrant screen ensures you’re not squinting—even under bright daylight. Add in its long-battery life of up to 21 days, over 150 workout modes, and swim-capable 5ATM water resistance, and you’ve got a wearable built for serious wellness tracking. Reviewers highlight how comfortably it wears day and night, and how its basic health features punch above their weight. On the flip side, you’ll want to keep your smartphone handy if you’re doing outdoor runs or mapping routes, because there’s no built-in GPS. And while the design is clean and modern, the software upgrades from prior models are more evolutionary than revolutionary. In short: if you want excellent everyday tracking and battery endurance without breaking the bank, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is a very compelling choice.
Rugged 49 mm titanium case, sapphire-crystal display and built for adventure (100 m water resistance, IP6X dust rating).
Outstanding battery life
Top-tier fitness and multisport features: dual-frequency GPS, advanced running/cycling/swimming metrics, triathlon support.
Cellular + 5G connectivity
Still premium price
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a standout wrist companion. From its rugged 49 mm titanium frame and sapphire crystal face built for outdoor extremes to a battery that stays alive for up to 42 hours of full use (and up to 72 in low-power mode), this is a watch designed for the long haul. Whether you’re running a trail marathon, diving, or navigating urban chaos, its dual-frequency GPS, advanced workout metrics and full cellular/5G support mean you’re liberated from your phone but still connected. On the health front you get everything from ECG and SpO₂ to sleep scoring and hypertension notifications — tools that go beyond casual tracking into performance and wellness territory. The trade-offs: It’s large and weighty compared to everyday smartwatches, and the price reflects its premium ambitions. If you’re a dedicated athlete, adventurer or wellness enthusiast who wants the best on your wrist, this model delivers; for lighter users, it might be more watch than you need.
Big, bright 2″ AMOLED display with edge-to-edge clarity.
Slim and lightweight design
Strong health & fitness features
Built-in speaker/microphone, offline maps / navigation features, and a flashlight mode.
Battery life is modest in smartwatch mode
The expansive 2-inch AMOLED display is a feast for the eyes, giving you clear stats, maps and insights at a glance. The ultra-slim 7.9 mm case and lightweight build (about 34–40g with the ComfortFit nylon band) feel remarkably comfortable — yet the titanium caseback and sapphire lens ensure durability and premium feel. On the wellness front the Venu X1 goes deep: it monitors HRV status, gives you a Body Battery™ energy score, tracks advanced sleep recovery, and lets you select from 100+ sport modes and training metrics like endurance score and training readiness. You also get offline maps, built-in speaker/microphone for calls, and even a flashlight for low-light scenarios. However, the trade-offs are real. Its maximum of around 8 days of battery in smartwatch mode means heavier GPS or always-on use will shorten that window, and some ultra-premium GPS/navigation specs are pared back compared to Garmin’s rugged triathlon/outdoor models. And if you wanted an app-heavy smartwatch ecosystem rather than a fitness-first device, this one is far more tailored to enthusiasts than casual gadget-users. All told, if you prioritise deep training analytics, sporty polish and a refined daily look, the Venu X1 earns its place — just recognise the battery and feature compromises inherent in the trade-off.
Large vibrant 1.82″ AMOLED display
Premium build with sapphire-glass cover
Pro-level outdoor sport features
Good battery life for its class
Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making it flexible for many users.
The “up to 10 days” battery life is under light use
The expansive 1.82″ AMOLED screen delivers crisp, daylight-readable visuals while the titanium-alloy bezel, sapphire glass and ultra-light build (~30g) ensure it’s built to last yet comfortable to wear all day. Under the hood you’ll find GPS, barometer, advanced sensors, diving support up to 40 m and more than 100 workout modes — a real nod to outdoor enthusiasts and fitness purists. For everyday wear it’s equally adept: broad compatibility with iOS and Android, robust health tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life before a recharge (though expect less under intensive use). However, if you’re heavily tracking long GPS sessions or using always-on display, you’ll need to charge more often; and some of the elite features may be overkill if you’re just looking for a simple fitness band. But for users who want both style and substance — premium build, strong stats and serious sport tracking — the Watch Fit 4 Pro delivers.
The Apple Watch Series 11 (42 mm, GPS + Cellular, Gold Titanium case) tracks your wellness, connects you to the world, and does it all in style. With its elegant gold-titanium chassis, always-on LTPO Retina display, and complete health tracking suite (ECG, SpO₂, sleep score, hypertension alerts, and more), it’s built for both serious monitoring and standout aesthetics. The cellular + 5G support means you can call, stream or message even when your iPhone is out of pocket. But this premium wristwear comes with caveats: battery life remains modest in everyday use and you’ll pay a steep premium for the finish and feature-set. If you’re an iPhone user seeking the top-tier smartwatch that marries craftsmanship with capability — and you’re comfortable charging more often and paying more — this model delivers. For casual users, some of its high-end features may go under-used.
