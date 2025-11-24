GOLD/FOREX
White Friday winterwear sale: Hoodies, jackets and scarves for chilly UAE days, 2025

From casual streetwear vibes to luxe layers, these deals have something for everyone

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Don't miss out—stock up on essentials that keep you warm, stylish, and ready for the season.
Don’t miss out—stock up on essentials that keep you warm, stylish, and ready for the season.
White Friday 2025 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your winter wardrobe in the UAE! Whether you’re braving chilly evenings or just love cosy, stylish layers, this year’s sale has it all—trendy hoodies, oversized sweatshirts, puffer jackets, and soft, statement-making scarves. Top brands are offering unbeatable discounts, making it easier than ever to snag quality winterwear without breaking the bank. From casual streetwear vibes to luxe layers for evenings out, these deals have something for everyone. Don’t miss out—stock up on essentials that keep you warm, stylish, and ready for the season!

Also Read: White Friday Mega deals: Samsung, TCL and 5 top TVs up to 50% off, UAE 2025

Sweatshirts for women

Winter is here, and there’s no better time to upgrade your wardrobe with cozy, stylish sweatshirts and hoodies, especially with the White Friday sales sweeping the UAE! Whether you’re layering up for crisp mornings in Dubai or braving cooler evenings in Abu Dhabi, this season calls for pieces that combine comfort with style. And thanks to White Friday, getting your hands on top-brand winterwear has never been easier—or more affordable.

From classic crewnecks to trendy hoodies, men’s and women’s sweatshirts are perfect for lounging at home, running errands, or stepping out with friends. Imagine wrapping yourself in the warmth of your favorite brand without worrying about the price tag. Big names in fashion, both local and international, are slashing prices, making it the ultimate opportunity to stock up on winter essentials.

Hanes womens Women's Fleece Full-zip Hood Fleece Jacket

Tommy Hilfiger womens FRENCH TERRY ZIP HOODIE 

adidas Women's Essentials Small Logo Feel Cozy Hoodie Hooded Sweatshirt

Sweatshirts for men

Calvin Klein mens Ls eu 350terry monog Sweatshirts

JACK & JONES mens Logo Sweat-hood Plus Size Sweatshirt

Hugo Boss mens Regular Fit Square Logo Jersey Hooded Zip Up Sweatshirt Hooded Sweatshirt

Jackets

This White Friday, top local and international brands are offering major discounts across men’s and women’s winterwear, making it the ideal moment to stock up on versatile pieces. From neutral tones that pair with everything to statement colors that elevate any outfit, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss your chance to layer in comfort, stay warm, and look stylish—all while taking advantage of some of the best deals of the season. Jackets, hoodies, or sweatshirts, your winter wardrobe upgrade starts now!

Columbia Men's Powder Lite 2 Jacket Puffer Jacket 

The North Face Men's Canyonlands Jacket

For women

Tommy Hilfiger womens Band Jacket Casual Blazer

Lianlive Womens Cropped Puffer Jacket Oversized Black Short Puffy Winter Coat

Accessories

