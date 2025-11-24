White Friday winterwear sale: Hoodies, jackets and scarves for chilly UAE days, 2025

White Friday 2025 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your winter wardrobe in the UAE! Whether you’re braving chilly evenings or just love cosy, stylish layers, this year’s sale has it all—trendy hoodies, oversized sweatshirts, puffer jackets, and soft, statement-making scarves. Top brands are offering unbeatable discounts, making it easier than ever to snag quality winterwear without breaking the bank. From casual streetwear vibes to luxe layers for evenings out, these deals have something for everyone. Don’t miss out—stock up on essentials that keep you warm, stylish, and ready for the season!