From pocket-friendly iPhone Air to powerhouse 17 Pro Max: Find your perfect iPhone match

Explore the latest iPhones — smarter cameras, faster chips, a model for every lifestyle
Apple has officially released its 2025 iPhone lineup last Friday, September 19, 2025 — introducing the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a brand-new addition, the iPhone Air. This year’s release focuses on three themes: better cameras, brighter and smoother displays, and improved durability — with a splash of choice so everyone can find the iPhone that fits their life.
Announced on September 9, 2025, the new iPhones are already available in more than 63 countries, with pre-orders selling out fast in several regions. Apple is making it clear: whether you want a phone that disappears in your pocket, or a big-screen powerhouse for gaming and video editing, there’s now a tailored option for you.
The standard iPhone 17 is the 'just right' option for most people. It packs a 6.3-inch OLED display that’s sharper and smoother than before, making scrolling and watching videos feel effortless. Its dual-camera system delivers crisp photos and lets you zoom in up to 2× without losing clarity — perfect for everyday shots. The new A19 chip makes everything feel fast and responsive, from opening apps to switching between them, while tougher glass and improved outdoor visibility add to its everyday appeal.
If you want a phone that feels modern, takes great photos, and keeps up with your daily mix of social media, messaging, and streaming — without going overboard — this is likely the iPhone for you.
iPhone 17 starts at Dh3,399, with the 512GB version at Dh4,249.
Step up to the iPhone 17 Pro and you’ll notice the difference right away. This model adds a third camera, giving you true optical zoom for distant subjects and even better low-light performance. Photos and videos come out sharper and more vibrant, whether you’re capturing a night out or filming in bright daylight.
Under the hood, you get pro-level performance and storage options — ideal for anyone who records lots of video, edits content on the go, or simply wants a phone that can handle anything. The 17 Pro still has a manageable size, so you get all that power without committing to a huge device.
iPhone 17 Pro starts at Dh4,699, with the 1TB version at Dh6,399.
The Pro Max is for those who want it all — and don’t mind a bigger, heavier phone. Its expansive 6.9-inch display makes watching movies, gaming, or working from your phone a dream. Battery life is longer than any other iPhone, which means it can comfortably last through even the busiest day. The Pro Max also gets Apple’s longest-ever 8× optical zoom — a huge win for photographers and videographers.
If you’re serious about gaming, content creation, or just love a big screen, the Pro Max is the ultimate iPhone experience.
iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Dh5,099, with the 2TB version at Dh8,499.
Then there’s the new iPhone Air — Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone yet. Despite its slim design, it keeps the same powerful A19 Pro chip found in the higher-end models, so it’s still fast and capable. The screen is large enough for comfortable viewing, but the phone is incredibly easy to slip into a pocket or small bag.
Its single main camera takes excellent everyday photos, though it doesn’t offer the extra lenses or long zoom of the Pro models. This is the iPhone for people who prioritize elegance and portability — a phone that feels almost weightless without sacrificing performance.
iPhone Air starts at Dh4,299 for the 256gb version, with the high end 2tb version at Dh8,499.
In simple terms:
iPhone 17 is the well-rounded choice — powerful enough for most, at a lower price.
iPhone 17 Pro is for those who want advanced cameras and performance but still value portability.
iPhone 17 Pro Max is the go-to for big-screen lovers, gamers, and heavy content creators.
iPhone Air is the stylish, feather-light option for those who want a premium feel without bulk.
No matter which model you choose, Apple has clearly designed this lineup to make sure there’s an iPhone that feels like it was made just for you.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox