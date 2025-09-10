iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specs, UAE prices, trade-in options

It's the ultimate gear for pros, with top-notch durability in AI-powered package
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple's flagship smartphone for 2025, unveiled on Tuesday (September 9, 2025), at the company's “Awe Dropping” event.
First impressions: The 17 Pro Max is for pros indeed, and comes with premium pricing.
If you’re a power user, photographer, or gamer, this is the device for you.
It's a significant evolution in design, performance, and battery life, building on its older sibling, the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The Pro 17 Max focuses on advanced AI capabilities via Apple Intelligence, superior camera systems, and enhanced thermal management.
It's the largest model in the iPhone 17 lineup – which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here’s what we know based on the official Apple keynote about specs, with pricing details for the UAE:
|Feature
|Display Specification
|Size
|6.9 inches
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, ProMotion (adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|2868 x 1320 pixels at 460 ppi
|Brightness
|Up to 3,000 nits peak (HDR), 2,000 nits typical outdoor
|Features
|Always-On Display, HDR, True Tone, Dynamic Island (narrower than before), nano-texture-like matte finish for reduced glare
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield 2 (3x better scratch resistance)
The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a striking new unibody design forged from heat-treated aluminum, which is lighter, stronger, and more thermally conductive than previous titanium frames.
This aluminum enclosure integrates a laser-welded vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation, allowing for sustained high performance without throttling.
The rear panel combines aluminium and glass elements for durability, protected by Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back — offering 3x better scratch resistance on the front and 4x better crack resistance on the rear compared to prior generations.
Dimensions and weight: 163.0 x 77.6 x 8.8 mm; 233g (slightly thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max to accommodate a larger battery).
Colors: Available in three bold finishes — Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver.
Display protection: Ceramic Shield 2 with reduced glare and anti-reflective coating.
Other features: IP68 water and dust resistance (up to 6m for 30 minutes); no physical SIM tray (eSIM-only in most regions, including UAE); smaller, more efficient packaging to reduce environmental impact.
This design maximises internal space for components while maintaining a premium feel, marking Apple's biggest departure from previous Pro models since the iPhone 4.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the largest ever on an iPhone, with slimmer bezels for an immersive edge-to-edge experience.
ProMotion technology ensures smoother scrolling, gaming, and video playback across the entire iPhone 17 lineup, no longer exclusive to Pro models.
The display supports Apple Intelligence features like enhanced visual effects and on-device processing.
Powered by the A19 Pro chip (built on TSMC's 3nm process), the iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers up to 40% better sustained performance than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, thanks to the vapor chamber cooling and improved efficiency.
It includes 12GB of RAM (up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro Max) for seamless multitasking, AI workloads, and gaming.
Chipset: A19 Pro (6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine).
RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM; options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB (first time 2TB is available).
Connectivity: 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Ultra Wideband chip, NFC with reader mode; redesigned antenna band around the camera bump for better signal.
Software: Ships with iOS 26, optimized for Apple Intelligence (on-device AI for writing tools, image generation, Siri enhancements). Supports up to 8 years of updates.
Battery Efficiency: Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 learns usage patterns to conserve energy.
The device is best for AAA gaming, video editing, and running large language models (LLMs) locally, with 17% higher memory bandwidth than the previous generation.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max introduces Apple's first triple 48MP camera array, enabling 8K video recording and unprecedented detail across all lenses. The tetraprism telephoto lens now supports 8x optical zoom—the longest ever on an iPhone.
Additional features include Bright Photographic Style for natural tones, Audio Mix for post-capture sound editing, and spatial photos/videos for Apple Vision Pro. The horizontal camera bar design integrates seamlessly with the unibody.
|Camera
|Details
|Rear Main (Wide)
|48MP Fusion sensor, f/1.78 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, 2x optical zoom
|Rear Ultra Wide
|48MP, f/2.2, 120° field of view, macro photography
|Rear Telephoto
|48MP tetraprism, f/2.8, 8x optical zoom, 35x digital zoom
|Front
|24MP Center Stage (up from 12MP), improved low-light and cropping
|Video
|8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps Dolby Vision, Spatial Video/Audio, wind noise reduction
The iPhone 17 Pro Max sets a new benchmark with the largest battery ever in an iPhone, enabled by the redesigned internals.
Capacity: 5,088 mAh (8% larger than iPhone 16 Pro Max).
Battery Life: Up to 39 hours video playback, 33 hours streamed video (3-4 hours more than iPhone 16 Pro Max).
Charging: 50% in 20 minutes with 40W USB-C adapter (optional); Qi2 wireless up to 15W; MagSafe up to 25W; reverse wireless charging support.
Efficiency Gains: A19 Pro and iOS 26 optimizations provide better power management.
Apple has confirmed UAE pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro Max through its official site and authorised retailers like eXtra and Sharaf DG.
Prices start from Dh5,099 for the base 256GB storage model, which goes up to Dh8,499 for the 2TB model, as per Apple.
Trade-in offers can reduce costs by up to Dh2,500 for eligible devices (e.g., iPhone 12 or newer).
|Storage
|UAE Price (Dh) (Source: Apple Store)
|256GB
|5,099
|512GB
|5,949
|1TB
|6,799
|2TB
|8,499
Release: Pre-orders from September 12, 2025; ships September 19, 2025, in the UAE via Apple Stores (Dubai Mall, Apple Avenues), online, and carriers like Etisalat and du.
Accessories: Compatible with MagSafe cases, chargers, and the new Crossbody Strap. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is available for Dh549 (2 years).
Sustainability: 95% recycled lithium in battery, 100% recycled gold in connectors; 40% renewable energy in manufacturing.
