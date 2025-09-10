Get Apple magic without the price tag in the UAE
Apple fans, we feel you. The latest iPhone, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be stunning, but your wallet isn’t exactly applauding. Fear not—there’s a silver lining. While the shiny new gadgets come with a steep price tag, some of Apple’s best-loved devices are now available at slashed prices in the UAE. We are talking MacBook Air, iPads, and a handful of other must-have gadgets that bring the Apple magic without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you’re upgrading your home office, streaming in style, or keeping your wrist tech-savvy, these deals make splurging feel surprisingly smart.
The Apple iPad 11-inch (A16 chip) is Apple doing what it does best—packing power into a slim, travel-friendly device. The Liquid Retina Display is helpful for streaming, note-taking, or creative projects, with rich colours and fluid motion that make everyday scrolling feel luxe. Performance-wise, the A16 chip keeps things fast, whether you’re multitasking or gaming, while Wi-Fi 6 ensures your connection doesn’t slow you down. The 12MP front and back cameras are great for FaceTime calls and casual photography, though let’s be honest—no one’s ditching their iPhone Pro for iPad snaps. Storage at 128GB is decent, but heavy app-users or media hoarders may find themselves wishing for more. And yes, the all-day battery life mostly lives up to the claim, but binge-streaming marathons or graphics-heavy apps can cut that promise short. Still, with Touch ID for easy unlocking and its sleek, lightweight design, this iPad strikes a near-perfect balance of power and portability—though you’ll probably want to budget extra for accessories like the Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil to unlock its full potential.
The Apple 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip is the laptop that proved lightweight doesn’t mean light on power. The M1 processor still feels impressively fast even years later, handling everyday tasks, creative workflows, and even a bit of gaming without breaking a sweat. Pair that with the 13-inch Retina Display, and you’ve got sharp, vibrant visuals whether you’re bingeing Netflix, editing photos, or hopping on endless Zoom calls. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD combo keeps things smooth for most users, though power-hungry creatives might feel boxed in by the storage ceiling. A backlit keyboard makes late-night typing easier, while Touch ID is a convenient (and secure) way to log in or approve purchases without breaking your typing flow. The FaceTime HD camera, however, is very “2020”—meaning it’s serviceable, but not going to win you any awards for video clarity. On the upside, battery life is excellent, comfortably stretching past a full workday, and seamless integration with your iPhone or iPad makes the ecosystem perks hard to ignore. The catch? Port selection is limited (hello, dongles), and the design is nearly identical to earlier models. Still, for students, professionals, or anyone who wants a reliable, featherlight laptop that just works, the M1 MacBook Air remains a classic.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the smartwatch for people who want Apple magic without the Apple-sized price tag. With its 40mm Starlight aluminium case and matching Sport Band, it looks as polished at the gym as it does in a meeting. On the tech side, it delivers the essentials: fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, crash detection, and a sharp Retina display that’s easy to read even under bright sun. It syncs seamlessly with your iPhone, so calls, texts, and notifications are always a wrist flick away. The fitness tracking is robust enough for runners, swimmers, and casual movers alike, while sleep tracking gives you a clearer picture of your nightly rest (and sometimes guilt about scrolling TikTok past midnight). The catch: No always-on display (you’ll need the pricier Series 9 for that), and advanced health sensors like ECG or blood oxygen are missing. Still, the SE hits the sweet spot—it’s stylish, lightweight, and nails the everyday features most people actually use.
The Apple Magic Mouse is as sleek and minimalist as Apple accessories come, with its glossy white multi-touch surface that doubles as both a clicker and a trackpad. It glides smoothly across desks and lets you swipe, scroll, and switch between apps with simple finger gestures—perfect if you’re deep into the Apple ecosystem and lovenavigation. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, sparing you from the battery scramble. But here’s the rub: its ultra-slim profile looks great in photos, yet isn’t the most ergonomic for long hours of work (your wrist may not thank you after a marathon editing session). And yes, the charging port is still inconveniently placed at the bottom, meaning you can’t use it while it charges—a classic Apple “form over function” quirk. Still, for design lovers who prioritise style and gestures over cushy comfort, the Magic Mouse delivers that Apple aesthetic in spades.
The Apple iPhone 16 (128GB) in White is proof that power and style can come in one package. At first glance, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display makes everything—from late-night Netflix binges to endless Insta scrolls—look impossibly crisp. Underneath, Apple’s A18 chip is working overtime, delivering console-level gaming, strong multitasking, and a battery that holds up to 22 hours of video playback (yes, your doomscrolling is safe).
The upgraded Ultra Wide camera with autofocus lets you capture impossibly detailed macro shots, while the 48MP Fusion camera delivers high-res images that practically glow. Add in a 2x telephoto zoom and customizable Photographic Styles, and suddenly, your phone doubles as your personal photography studio. The new Action Button puts your favourite feature one press away—whether that’s the flashlight for midnight fridge raids or a voice memo. Safety? Covered, thanks to Crash Detection that can call for help when you can’t.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox