The Apple 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip is the laptop that proved lightweight doesn’t mean light on power. The M1 processor still feels impressively fast even years later, handling everyday tasks, creative workflows, and even a bit of gaming without breaking a sweat. Pair that with the 13-inch Retina Display, and you’ve got sharp, vibrant visuals whether you’re bingeing Netflix, editing photos, or hopping on endless Zoom calls. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD combo keeps things smooth for most users, though power-hungry creatives might feel boxed in by the storage ceiling. A backlit keyboard makes late-night typing easier, while Touch ID is a convenient (and secure) way to log in or approve purchases without breaking your typing flow. The FaceTime HD camera, however, is very “2020”—meaning it’s serviceable, but not going to win you any awards for video clarity. On the upside, battery life is excellent, comfortably stretching past a full workday, and seamless integration with your iPhone or iPad makes the ecosystem perks hard to ignore. The catch? Port selection is limited (hello, dongles), and the design is nearly identical to earlier models. Still, for students, professionals, or anyone who wants a reliable, featherlight laptop that just works, the M1 MacBook Air remains a classic.