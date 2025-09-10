GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
E-COMMERCE
E-COMMERCE
Best Buys /
E-COMMERCE /
Electronics

Apple’s latest lineup might be steep—score MacBook Air, iPads and 5 more devices at slashed prices in UAE 2025

Get Apple magic without the price tag in the UAE

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
From iPhones to ipads, whether you’re upgrading your home office, streaming in style, or keeping your wrist tech-savvy, these deals make splurging feel surprisingly smart.
From iPhones to ipads, whether you’re upgrading your home office, streaming in style, or keeping your wrist tech-savvy, these deals make splurging feel surprisingly smart.
Apple

Apple fans, we feel you. The latest iPhone, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be stunning, but your wallet isn’t exactly applauding. Fear not—there’s a silver lining. While the shiny new gadgets come with a steep price tag, some of Apple’s best-loved devices are now available at slashed prices in the UAE. We are talking MacBook Air, iPads, and a handful of other must-have gadgets that bring the Apple magic without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you’re upgrading your home office, streaming in style, or keeping your wrist tech-savvy, these deals make splurging feel surprisingly smart.

Also Read: iPhone 17 out of reach? Grab iPhone 16 and 15 at slashed prices and 5 other alternatives in UAE 2025

1) Best iPad: Apple iPad 11-inch

The Apple iPad 11-inch (A16 chip) is Apple doing what it does best—packing power into a slim, travel-friendly device. The Liquid Retina Display is helpful for streaming, note-taking, or creative projects, with rich colours and fluid motion that make everyday scrolling feel luxe. Performance-wise, the A16 chip keeps things fast, whether you’re multitasking or gaming, while Wi-Fi 6 ensures your connection doesn’t slow you down. The 12MP front and back cameras are great for FaceTime calls and casual photography, though let’s be honest—no one’s ditching their iPhone Pro for iPad snaps. Storage at 128GB is decent, but heavy app-users or media hoarders may find themselves wishing for more. And yes, the all-day battery life mostly lives up to the claim, but binge-streaming marathons or graphics-heavy apps can cut that promise short. Still, with Touch ID for easy unlocking and its sleek, lightweight design, this iPad strikes a near-perfect balance of power and portability—though you’ll probably want to budget extra for accessories like the Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil to unlock its full potential.

2) Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

The Apple 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip is the laptop that proved lightweight doesn’t mean light on power. The M1 processor still feels impressively fast even years later, handling everyday tasks, creative workflows, and even a bit of gaming without breaking a sweat. Pair that with the 13-inch Retina Display, and you’ve got sharp, vibrant visuals whether you’re bingeing Netflix, editing photos, or hopping on endless Zoom calls. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD combo keeps things smooth for most users, though power-hungry creatives might feel boxed in by the storage ceiling. A backlit keyboard makes late-night typing easier, while Touch ID is a convenient (and secure) way to log in or approve purchases without breaking your typing flow. The FaceTime HD camera, however, is very “2020”—meaning it’s serviceable, but not going to win you any awards for video clarity. On the upside, battery life is excellent, comfortably stretching past a full workday, and seamless integration with your iPhone or iPad makes the ecosystem perks hard to ignore. The catch? Port selection is limited (hello, dongles), and the design is nearly identical to earlier models. Still, for students, professionals, or anyone who wants a reliable, featherlight laptop that just works, the M1 MacBook Air remains a classic.

3) Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the smartwatch for people who want Apple magic without the Apple-sized price tag. With its 40mm Starlight aluminium case and matching Sport Band, it looks as polished at the gym as it does in a meeting. On the tech side, it delivers the essentials: fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, crash detection, and a sharp Retina display that’s easy to read even under bright sun. It syncs seamlessly with your iPhone, so calls, texts, and notifications are always a wrist flick away. The fitness tracking is robust enough for runners, swimmers, and casual movers alike, while sleep tracking gives you a clearer picture of your nightly rest (and sometimes guilt about scrolling TikTok past midnight). The catch: No always-on display (you’ll need the pricier Series 9 for that), and advanced health sensors like ECG or blood oxygen are missing. Still, the SE hits the sweet spot—it’s stylish, lightweight, and nails the everyday features most people actually use.

4) Best Mouse: Apple Magic Mouse - White Multi-Touch Surface ​​​​​​​

The Apple Magic Mouse is as sleek and minimalist as Apple accessories come, with its glossy white multi-touch surface that doubles as both a clicker and a trackpad. It glides smoothly across desks and lets you swipe, scroll, and switch between apps with simple finger gestures—perfect if you’re deep into the Apple ecosystem and lovenavigation. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, sparing you from the battery scramble. But here’s the rub: its ultra-slim profile looks great in photos, yet isn’t the most ergonomic for long hours of work (your wrist may not thank you after a marathon editing session). And yes, the charging port is still inconveniently placed at the bottom, meaning you can’t use it while it charges—a classic Apple “form over function” quirk. Still, for design lovers who prioritise style and gestures over cushy comfort, the Magic Mouse delivers that Apple aesthetic in spades.

5) Apple iPhone 16 

The Apple iPhone 16 (128GB) in White is proof that power and style can come in one package. At first glance, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display makes everything—from late-night Netflix binges to endless Insta scrolls—look impossibly crisp. Underneath, Apple’s A18 chip is working overtime, delivering console-level gaming, strong multitasking, and a battery that holds up to 22 hours of video playback (yes, your doomscrolling is safe).

The upgraded Ultra Wide camera with autofocus lets you capture impossibly detailed macro shots, while the 48MP Fusion camera delivers high-res images that practically glow. Add in a 2x telephoto zoom and customizable Photographic Styles, and suddenly, your phone doubles as your personal photography studio. The new Action Button puts your favourite feature one press away—whether that’s the flashlight for midnight fridge raids or a voice memo. Safety? Covered, thanks to Crash Detection that can call for help when you can’t.

Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

Also In This Package

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specs, UAE prices, trade-in options

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specs, UAE prices, trade-in options

Apple's new iPhone Air and more launched

iPhone 17 launch: All you need to know about the ultra-thin iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3

iPhone17 launch sees Armaan Malik and Navya Naveli

iPhone 17 launch sees Bollywood stars Navya Naveli Nanda and Armaan Malik meet Apple CEO Tim Cook

Forgotten Steve Jobs interview reveals Apple formula

Forgotten Steve Jobs interview: Secret Apple formula revealed
Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The breakthrough iPhone Air is perfect for those who want pro performance in an unbelievably thin and light design that’s more durable than any previous iPhone.

Apple's new iPhone Air and more launched

4m read
iPhone 17 Pro is here, and one variant comes in striking orange colour.

Apple event unveils iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air and more

8m read
Before iPhone 17, here are other Apple gifts for loved ones.

Before iPhone 17: 5 best Apple gifts for loved ones

3m read
For UAE residents—where Apple products are both lifestyle staples and significant investments—this move offers a more streamlined and cost-effective way to insure your tech.

Apple just made protecting devices simpler, cheaper

2m read