Apple charts three-year iPhone redesign, starting with slimmer iPhone 17

Apple Inc. will host its fall launch on September 9, streaming the event online in keeping with its post-Covid tradition of virtual showcases. The company is promoting the event with the tagline “awe dropping,” according to invitations shared with media.

The slimmer iPhone will mark Apple’s first wholly new design in years. However, the thinner build will come with trade-offs: shorter battery life and just a single rear camera. Apple hopes the fresh form factor will still attract new customers.

The iPhone 17 lineup will be at the centre of the presentation. It will include an updated standard model, two new Pro editions, and an all-new thinner version that is about 2 millimeters slimmer than current iPhones.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing new MacBook Pro models, a budget iPhone 17e, and refreshed Mac accessories for 2026, including an external monitor. The most anticipated addition is Apple’s first smart speaker with a built-in display, slated for the first half of that year.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.