Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specs, price, all you need to know

Fold it like it's hot: Samsung's Z TriFold just tripled the fun
Buckle up gadget geeks: Samsung just dropped a phone that's less “foldable” and more origami wizardry.
On December 2, 2025, the Galaxy Z TriFold 5G strutted into the spotlight, promising to turn your pocket into a portable IMAX theatre.
Dropping in South Korea on December 12 (global envy incoming), this gear unfolds like a techy Transformer, ready to crush your single-screen blues.
Picture this: A tri-foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display that's basically a flex on every other phone.
The main 10.0-inch beast beams at 1584 x 2160 resolution, a buttery 120Hz refresh rate, and a blinding 2600 nits peak brightness — perfect for binge-watching cat videos in direct sunlight without squinting like a mole.
You've still got a svelte 6.5-inch cover screen at 1080 x 2520, so you're never caught flat-footed (or flat-screened).
Under the hood, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) chipset — Qualcomm's latest silicon sorcery that makes everything from AR games to AI doodles feel like child's play.
Paired with 16GB RAM and storage options of 512GB or 1TB, this thing multitasks harder than your barista during rush hour.
Android 16 with One UI 8 keeps it snappy and stylish, while a 5600mAh battery laughs at all-day drain with 45W wired charging (zoom-zoom!) and 15W wireless (couch-potato approved).
A triple-threat rear setup: 200MP main sensor for hyper-detailed shots that make your selfies look like potato pics, a 10MP telephoto for zooming in on distant drama, and a 12MP ultra-wide to capture the whole chaotic group hug.
Up front (and on the cover), dual 10MP selfie cams ensure you always look camera-ready. It's got an IP48 rating—dust-proof enough for desert adventures, water-resistant for accidental splash zones.
As per the specs wizards at GSMArena, this TriFold isn't just evolving the foldable game — it’s rewriting the rules with a wink and a fold.
Who needs a laptop when your phone can triple-threat your productivity (or procrastination)?
Samsung, you've got us hooked—now pass the popcorn for that 10-inch screen.
Tri-foldable 10.0-inch main AMOLED (120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness)
6.5-inch cover screen
Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB/1TB storage
Android 16 with One UI 8
5600mAh battery (45W wired, 15W wireless charging)
Rear: 200MP main + 10MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide
Front/cover: 10MP selfie cameras
IP48 water/dust resistance
309g weight; unfolds to 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9-4.2mm
Base model priced at approximately $2,500 (KRW 3,590,400 / ~€2,100) in South Korea, with higher configs and global markets likely costlier.
Availability expands post-Korea launch, according to 9to5Google.
