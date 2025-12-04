GOLD/FOREX
Samsung to launch Galaxy Z TriFold in the UAE among five global markets

The new triple-folding device features a 10-inch display, advanced AI and 5600mah battery

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Galaxy Z TriFold
Galaxy Z TriFold
Supplied

Dubai: Samsung has chosen the UAE as one of only five countries worldwide to launch its new Galaxy Z TriFold, marking a significant strategic rollout for the company’s latest innovation in foldable technology.

The Galaxy Z TriFold stands out as the world’s first triple-folding smartphone, expanding into a 10-inch display when fully opened. Despite its large screen size, the device features a remarkably slim 3.9 mm profile when unfolded, supported by a reinforced titanium hinge designed for added durability.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and enhanced with Samsung’s advanced Galaxy AI, the device promises strong performance across productivity, entertainment and everyday use. The handset also comes equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera and a large 5600 mAh battery, offering extended use on a single charge.

Samsung has also strengthened the display with improved shock resistance to enhance durability. The UAE’s inclusion in the limited global launch underscores its growing position as a key market for next-generation consumer technology

