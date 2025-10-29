Find the best foldable smartphones, featuring cutting-edge designs and specs
In 2025, foldable smartphones have finally ticked all the boxes — ultra-thin designs, powerhouse specs, and screens that seamlessly transition from phone to tablet. For tech lovers in the UAE, the “wow” factor is real: think flagships that flip closed for one-hand convenience and open wide for immersive multitasking, streaming and photography. So, if you're a mobile photographer chasing the perfect shot, a productivity ninja juggling apps, or a style-conscious user who wants standout tech, the five foldables featured below deliver — each tailored to a specific strength yet all built for the high-end demands of UAE users. We curated our list with the help of Amazon's top-rated products and reviews.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is a premium, pocketable device, built around a large, immersive foldable experience: a 6.5-inch cover display that opens into an expansive 8.0-inch main OLED that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking, editing photos, or watching video on a tablet-scale canvas. Under the hood it pairs a Snapdragon 8 Elite-for-Galaxy chipset with 12GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB of onboard storage, so apps, large photo libraries and multi-window workflows feel snappy and fluid. Photography has a powerful upgrade, — a pro-grade triple rear array topped by a 200MP main sensor, plus new Galaxy AI Photo tools (Photo Assist) that let you do side-by-side previews, remove people or objects, and generate intelligent edits right on the device — ideal for quick fixes and creative retouches without a desktop. The Fold7 keeps you going with a 4,400 mAh battery tuned with efficiency enhancements so everyday use — messaging, streaming, multitasking — lasts comfortably long; the thinner, lighter hinge and refined chassis make it easier to carry than prior Fold generations while still feeling sturdy in hand.
It ships with One UI 8 on Android 16, offers unlocked international variants so you can use it on many networks, and comes in sophisticated JetBlack for a low-profile, premium finish — note that S-Pen support is not included. In short: if you want a high-capacity (512GB), unlocked Android phone that doubles as a pocket tablet, with cutting-edge AI photo editing, leading-edge camera hardware and long battery life, the Z Fold7 JetBlack international edition delivers a flagship, do-it-all experience.
The OnePlus Open features a compact book-style design that folds open to reveal a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED Flexi-fluid display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the 6.31-inch external screen offers a full smartphone experience when closed. The hinge design, crafted from aerospace-grade titanium and carbon fiber, keeps the phone remarkably thin and lightweight at just around 239g, giving it one of the sleekest profiles in the foldable category.
Under the hood, the Open runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring effortless multitasking, gaming, and app-switching — even across both screens. The camera system is another highlight: co-engineered with Hasselblad, it includes a 48MP main Sony LYT-T808 sensor, 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom, and 48MP ultra-wide — all supported by OnePlus’s advanced computational photography and AI enhancement for crisp, detailed shots in any light.
The Open also packs a 4,805mAh dual-cell battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, taking it from 1–100% in about 42 minutes. OxygenOS Fold (based on Android 13 at launch, upgradeable to Android 14+) is optimized for multitasking — allowing floating windows, drag-and-drop across apps, and a taskbar for seamless productivity. The dual-SIM (GSM only) compatibility makes it perfect for travelers, while 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7 support, and Dolby Vision/Atmos ensure premium entertainment and performance across the board.
The Honor Magic V3 5G is one of the slimmest and lightest foldable phones in the world, redefining what a premium foldable can feel like. At just 9.7mm when folded and 4.3mm when open, this sleek powerhouse combines cutting-edge design with everyday practicality. It features a 6.43-inch OLED cover display that’s easy to use one-handed, and an expansive 7.92-inch LTPO OLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,600 nits peak brightness — ensuring fluid visuals and brilliant color reproduction indoors or out.
Inside, the Magic V3 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and a generous 512GB of internal storage, delivering ultra-smooth multitasking and fast app launches. Its triple camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and 20MP telephoto, enhanced by Honor’s AI imaging engine for crisp detail and realistic tones even in challenging lighting.
Battery life is equally impressive — a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring top-tier endurance in a foldable this thin. The Magic V3 runs MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14), optimized for foldable multitasking, floating windows, and split-screen workflows. The dual SIM (5G) configuration supports the latest networks across the Middle East and beyond. This version also includes free gifts and screen damage protection, making it one of the most value-packed premium foldables in the region.
The Huawei Mate X6 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone featuring a 7.93-inch LTPO OLED main display (2,440×2,240 pixels) and a 6.45-inch cover display (2,440×1,080 pixels), both supporting adaptive refresh rates from 1 to 120 Hz and high-frequency PWM dimming for smoother visuals and reduced eye strain. It’s ultra-slim and light for a foldable: approximately 239 g and around 9.85 mm thick folded / 4.6 mm when open. Internally it carries 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in the standard version, powered by a Kirin 9020 (or latest) chipset, and runs EMUI/Android 15 (or HarmonyOS in China)The camera setup is a triple-lens array: 50 MP main (with OIS), 40 MP ultra-wide, and 48 MP telephoto (with macro capability) — allowing for versatile photography .It also supports fast charging (66 W wired) and wireless charging, with a 5,110 mAh battery (in many markets) and is IP X8 water-resistant for extra durability. The build features Kunlun Glass 2nd generation and robust hinge mechanics for improved resilience. In short: this foldable blends flagship specs, premium materials and expansive screen space into a sleek, high-end device.
The Motorola Razr 50 reinvents the iconic clamshell foldable with modern flair—unfold its 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display (120Hz refresh) into a sleek 171.3 × 74 mm form-factor, fold it closed to a compact 88.1 × 74 mm footprint and enjoy a roomy 3.63-inch cover screen for quick access to apps, notifications and selfies. Under the hood it runs Android 14 with Motorola’s Hello UI, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X (4 nm) chipset, and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for smooth everyday performance. The camera system includes a 50 MP main sensor (with OIS) and a 13 MP ultra-wide on the rear, along with a 32 MP selfie cam, delivering solid imaging for a flip device. Build quality is premium: aluminum-series frame, vegan leather or eco-leather back, and a fold hinge with IPX8 water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 min) for added durability. Battery life is anchored by a 4,200 mAh cell (in many markets) with around 30-33W wired fast charging and wireless support too, balancing portability with functionality. If you’re after a stylish, compact foldable that delivers large-screen flexibility without the bulk, the Razr 50 is a compelling pick.
