7 best coffee perfumes that hit harder than your daily brew, UAE 2025

These scents capture the warmth, sweetness, and subtle bitterness of your favourite brew

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
From velvety espressos to creamy lattes, coffee-inspired perfumes are here to perk you up, long after your cup runs out.
If your mornings aren’t complete without that rich, aromatic cup of coffee, why shouldn’t your fragrance match the same energy? From velvety espressos to creamy lattes, coffee-inspired perfumes are here to perk you up, long after your cup runs out. These scents capture the warmth, sweetness, and subtle bitterness of your favourite brew, creating an irresistible aura that lingers. Perfect for caffeine lovers who want their signature scent to match their daily ritual, these seven perfumes are bold, comforting, and utterly addictive. Get ready, UAE—your fragrance game is about to get a serious coffee kick.

Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery and get your products delivered in time. 

Also Read: 7 best upcoming Dubai concerts worth every ticket — from The Rasmus to Deep Purple

1) Best Overall: Khadlaj Caffé Latte

Meet Khadlaj Caffé Latte, the luxury perfume that brews more drama than your morning espresso. Housed in a gold-accented 100ml bottle, this extrait de parfum for women is unapologetically bold, rich, and indulgent. We're talking about silky coffee notes dusted with creamy sweetness, finished with a warm, lingering sophistication that turns heads without even trying. It’s your signature scent for when you want to be noticed, remembered, and envied—whether it’s brunch, boardroom, or a night out.

2) Best Gourmand Perfume: Zimaya Tiramisu Coco Unisex Eau De Parfum

Zimaya Tiramisu Coco is dessert in a bottle. Rich cocoa, velvety coffee, and a flirt of sweet vanilla swirl together, making every spritz feel just so good. Perfect for anyone who likes their scent as bold and addictive as their Tiramisu fix, it’s equally at home on him, her, or anyone who refuses to pick sides. Smooth, playful, and just a little indulgent, this fragrance turns heads and sparks cravings—because why settle for coffee when you can wear it?

3) Best for Work and Evening Wear: Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Intense

Your coffee's glamorous alter ego, indeed. It's got the rich espresso vibes, wrapped in velvety vanilla and a hint of dark chocolate. Elegant, bold, and unapologetically sophisticated, it lingers on for the rest of the day. It's for those who want their scent to match their energy, strong, magnetic, and impossible to ignore.

5) Best Budget: Swiss Arabian Shaghaf 

Indulge your senses with Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Vanilla Toffee. This fragrance blends creamy vanilla, caramelised toffee, and a hint of smokiness into a luxurious, long-lasting aroma that stays on like a sweet secret. Perfect for cosy coffee dates, evening strolls, or just making every moment feel indulgent, it’s the scent that turns heads without trying too hard.

6) Best Value: Sabrina Carpenter Me Espresso

Sabrina knew what she was doing, when she sang this one. With rich notes of vanilla, amber, cocoa, and coffee, this long-lasting fragrance turns every entrance into a statement. Feminine yet feisty, it’s perfect for brunches, coffee dates, or simply powering through your day with flair. Vegan and addictive, it’s the scent that whispers sophistication with a playful wink.

7) Colonia perfume

The Rrch coffee notes mingle with hints of caramel and soft floral undertones, creating a warm aura. Every spritz is a reminder that confidence and charm can be bottled, perfect for office hours, brunch dates, or evening soirées. Its long-lasting formulation ensures your signature scent stays with you, turning heads wherever you go. For women who love a dash of glamour with their caffeine fix, this fragrance is pure, playful sophistication in a bottle.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
