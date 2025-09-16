7 best perfumes for autumn that feel like cosy glamour in a bottle, UAE 2025

As the temperatures dip and the air turns a little crisper, it’s time to swap your sun-soaked scents for something that feels like a warm cashmere wrap in a bottle. Fall in the UAE might not come with crunchy leaves or pumpkin spice lattes on every corner, but your fragrance can still set the seasonal mood. But there's always cosy glamour and a whisper of mystery with every spritz. From woody warmth to soft amber and spicy florals, these seven perfumes are the ultimate autumnal companions.