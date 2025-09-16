GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
E-COMMERCE
E-COMMERCE
Best Buys /
E-COMMERCE /
Lifestyle

7 best perfumes for autumn that feel like cosy glamour in a bottle, UAE 2025

Remember, your fragrance can really set the seasonal mood

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
From woody warmth to soft amber and spicy florals, these seven perfumes are the ultimate autumnal companions.
From woody warmth to soft amber and spicy florals, these seven perfumes are the ultimate autumnal companions.
Shutterstock

As the temperatures dip and the air turns a little crisper, it’s time to swap your sun-soaked scents for something that feels like a warm cashmere wrap in a bottle. Fall in the UAE might not come with crunchy leaves or pumpkin spice lattes on every corner, but your fragrance can still set the seasonal mood. But there's always cosy glamour and a whisper of mystery with every spritz. From woody warmth to soft amber and spicy florals, these seven perfumes are the ultimate autumnal companions.

Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery and get your products delivered in time. 

Also Read: 7 best post-workout perfumes to stay fresh when you're in a rush, UAE 2025

1) Best Overall: Creed Aventus

First impressions matter and that's what Creed Aventus is there for. It's a strong scent that starts with a zesty punch of green apple, bergamot, lemon, and pink pepper violet. The heart brims with creamy sandalwood, romantic rose, and warm musk, keeping things complex. And just when you think you’ve figured it out, the base surprises with peach, black currant, lilac, ylang-ylang, and golden amber.

2) Best Value: Tom Ford Oud Wood

Tom Ford Oud Wood, is quite the fragrance if you're looking for something mysterious and magnetic. Smoky, exotic oud mixes with smooth sandalwood and warm vetiver, which creates a charming scent. Hints of cardamom and vanilla add an unexpected touch of sweetness, softening the intensity without losing edge. It's the perfume that tells others you play by your own rules.

3) Best for Men: Sauvage by Dior

Step into Dior Sauvage, the fragrance that's all about raw charisma and confidence. Bright, zesty bergamot opens the scent with an electric freshness, while Sichuan pepper and lavender add a spicy, seductive kick. The heart and base meld into warm, smoky ambroxan and cedarwood notes, leaving a bold trail that lingers long after you’ve passed. It's versatile enough for a sharp boardroom moment or a twilight rendezvous.

4) Best Luxury Perfume: Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Baccarat Rouge 540 is unapologetic glamour in a bottle. Opening with sparkling saffron and jasmine, it instantly announces your presence, while rich ambergris and cedarwood wrap you in a warm glow. This fragrance is for those who dare to stand out—bold, sophisticated, and utterly unforgettable. It's for Dubai nights or any moment you want to leave a trail of admiration.

5) Best for Women: RASASI - LA YUQAWAM WOMEN

La Yuqawam Women by Rasasi spells a different kind of classy. A bouquet of fruity, floral, and spicy notes opens with a juicy splash of raspberry and peach, weaving into a heart of rose and jasmine that exudes confident femininity. The warm amber and leather base notes linger.

6) Ajmal Perfumes Amber Wood

Amber Wood by Ajmal is a warm and comforting escape. Mixing rich amber with earthy, woody undertones, this unisex fragrance is all about hints of soft spices and subtle musk add depth, making it perfect for cosy fall evenings. Whether you’re making a power move at work or stealing the spotlight at dinner, Amber Wood leaves a strong impression that’s both inviting and commanding.

7) Best Budget: Swiss Arabian Shaghaf

Shaghaf Oud Aswad by Swiss Arabian is all about luxury, on a budget. This oriental-woody fragrance weaves smoky, resinous notes with subtle hints of sweetness, creating a bold, magnetic aura that turns heads. As reviewers note, it's pleasant for the evening. The depth of oud combined with warm spices makes every spritz feel like a statement.

Also In This Package

7 top Taylor Swift signature perfumes in the UAE, 2025

7 trending Taylor Swift iconic perfumes you’ll fall in love with in the UAE, 2025

7 best perfumes for UAE university students, 2025

7 best perfumes for university students in the UAE to stay fresh on campus, 2025

7 best Prime Day beauty deals: Up to 80% off perfumes

Prime Day alert: 7 best beauty deals in UAE 2025 — Up to 80% off luxury perfumes, ending soon!

7 mood-lifting perfumes in the UAE, 2025

7 best perfumes that spark pure joy and brighten your day, UAE 2025
Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Caramel shades hit the sweet spot between brunette and blonde, which means they work for almost everyone. Too blonde and you risk looking washed out when the weather cools.

5 caramel hair trends to rock this September, UAE 2025

4m read
Kim Taehyung or V has deep and languid vocals, that are always calm and reassuring.

5 BTS's V songs to calm your mind in the evening

2m read
Photos: UAE students start the 2025–2026 academic year

Photos: UAE students start the 2025–2026 academic year

3m read
In Dubai, today’s weather will be very warm and sunny, with temperatures peaking at 42°C.

UAE braces for scorching heat and chance of rainfall

2m read