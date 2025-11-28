Why designers embrace warm minimalism and textural depth for autumn-winter interiors

Atmosphere becomes a character in its own right in the work of Nathalie Khouri, Creative Director at Ralee. Her take on the season centres on emotional comfort. “Comfort with individuality is the theme,” she says. “Homes feel like a warm embrace after an exhausting day.” She compares aged brass and gold to candlelight, explaining how their soft glow creates a sense of invitation. Paired with textured materials, they build “the depth and warmth that we all want during the colder months.”