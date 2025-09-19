Step-by-step instructions for e&, du, and Saudi telecom providers using carrier apps
Dubai: Apple's new iPhone 17 series – including the standard iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max, and Air models – only work with eSIM technology. No physical SIM card slots means you'll need to transfer your number digitally - an update no one wanted.
The good news? It is straightforward once you know the steps.
Here is exactly how to get your new iPhone connected in the UAE and Saudi Arabia:
You can transfer your existing phone number from your old iPhone to your new iPhone 17 without calling your carrier. The process uses your mobile provider's app and takes just a few minutes.
You won't get a new phone number or line – this simply moves your existing service to the new device.
Step 1: Set up your new iPhone 17 and download the e& app
Step 2: Open the e& app and follow these steps:
Tap 'Manage'
Select the SIM you want to activate under 'My SIM cards'
Choose 'Replace SIM'
Make sure 'eSIM' is selected and tap 'Continue'
Tap 'I agree'
Step 3: Complete verification:
Take clear photos of both sides of your Emirates ID
Complete facial recognition authentication
Tap 'Activate eSIM'
Step 4: Test your connection by making a phone call and checking mobile data
Step 1: Set up your new iPhone 17 and download the du app
Step 2: Navigate through the app:
Go to 'Get more done'
Select 'View more'
Choose 'Manage SIM'
Select the SIM you want to activate
Tap 'Transfer eSIM on this device'
Step 3: Complete authentication using UAE PASS
Step 4: Tap 'Activate eSIM on this device'
Step 5: Make a test call to confirm everything works
Setting up a new line: Visit your carrier's store or use their app to get a new line established first.
Transferring existing number: Use eSIM Quick Transfer if you want to move your current number:
Step 1: Ensure both your old and new iPhones are:
Close to each other
Connected to Wi-Fi
Running iOS 18 or later
Step 2: On your new iPhone 17:
Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add eSIM
Choose 'Transfer from another iPhone'
If numbers don't appear, tap 'Transfer From Nearby iPhone'
Step 3: Follow prompts on both devices:
Confirm transfer on your old iPhone
Enter verification code if requested
Log into your carrier account
Complete Nafath app authentication
Step 4: Wait for activation – your old SIM will automatically deactivate once the new eSIM works.
Some plans aren't eligible for eSIM Quick Transfer, and corporate lines aren't supported. In these cases, contact your carrier directly or use their mobile app to transfer your number manually.
Keep both phones charged and connected to Wi-Fi throughout the process
Ensure you have your Emirates ID (UAE) or carrier account details (Saudi) ready
The transfer typically takes 5-15 minutes to complete
Don't remove your old SIM until you confirm the new eSIM works
Your new iPhone 17 will be ready to use once the eSIM activates successfully.
